Georgia responds immediately to Kirby Smart’s halftime challenge, Ladd McConkey breaks 70-yard TD run

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
24
3rd QTR
10:05
12
Mississippi State
  • South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
  • (24) Washington
    13
    3rd QTR
    12:43
    (6) Oregon
    17
    Kansas
    21
    3rd QTR
    8:28
    Texas Tech
    27
    Wyoming
    7
    3rd QTR
    00:16
    Colorado State
    10
    (23) Kansas State
    17
    3rd QTR
    6:50
    Baylor
    3
  • Florida Atlantic
    31
    3rd QTR
    8:53
    Florida International
    7
    Texas A&M
    0
    Halftime
    Auburn
    7
    (4) TCU
    3
    Halftime
    (18) Texas
    0
    Southern Miss
    17
    Halftime
    Coastal Carolina
    17
  • (15) North Carolina
    27
    2nd QTR
    1:04
    Wake Forest
    21
    (25) Florida State
    21
    2nd QTR
    4:59
    Syracuse
    3
    California
    0
    1st QTR
    13:12
    Oregon State
    0
    Stanford
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN @3:00 AM ET
    (13) Utah
  • San Jose State
    Sun, 11/13 on Fox Sports 1 @3:30 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Boise State
    Sun, 11/13 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    Arizona
    Sun, 11/13 on FOX @3:30 AM ET
    (9) UCLA
    Utah State
    Sun, 11/13 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    Tulsa
    East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
  • Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
    SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
  • Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
    Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
  • Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
    (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
  • (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
    Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
  • Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
    Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
    UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
    Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
  • Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
    North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
    Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
  • Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
    Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
    Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
  • (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
    New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
    Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
    Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
  • Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
    Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
  • South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
  • (24) Washington
    13
    3rd QTR
    12:43
    (6) Oregon
    17
    Kansas
    21
    3rd QTR
    8:28
    Texas Tech
    27
    Wyoming
    7
    3rd QTR
    00:16
    Colorado State
    10
    (23) Kansas State
    17
    3rd QTR
    6:50
    Baylor
    3
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Samford Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. Georgia won 33-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia responds immediately to Kirby Smart’s halftime challenge, Ladd McConkey breaks 70-yard TD run

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia didn’t waste any time responding to Kirby Smart’s challenge in the third quarter.

Ladd McConkey took an end around 70 yards on the second play of the second half after the opening kick up 17-12.

UGA sideline reporter and ESPN color commentator D.J. Shockley reported moments earlier that Smart had sent an urgent message in the locker room.

“He said the team that runs the ball better in the second half will win the game,” Shockley said. “He put a personal challenge to the offensive line and said, ‘You must control this game in the second half.’ "

NextGeorgia makes loud statement in 27-13 win over Tennessee in historic …
Leave a Comment