Georgia responds immediately to Kirby Smart’s halftime challenge, Ladd McConkey breaks 70-yard TD run
Georgia didn’t waste any time responding to Kirby Smart’s challenge in the third quarter.
Ladd McConkey took an end around 70 yards on the second play of the second half after the opening kick up 17-12.
UGA sideline reporter and ESPN color commentator D.J. Shockley reported moments earlier that Smart had sent an urgent message in the locker room.
“He said the team that runs the ball better in the second half will win the game,” Shockley said. “He put a personal challenge to the offensive line and said, ‘You must control this game in the second half.’ "
NextGeorgia makes loud statement in 27-13 win over Tennessee in historic …