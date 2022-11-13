WATCH: Mississippi State cuts Georgia lead to 17-12 just before half, clock management miscue costs Bulldogs
Georgia took a 17-12 lead into halftime at Mississippi State, but Coach Kirby Smart knows better than anyone the lead should have been more.
The Maroon Bulldogs scored on a 63-yard punt return with 3 seconds left in the first half and then failed on a 2-point conversion pass to leave UGA with a 5-point lead.
UGA News
- WATCH: Mississippi State cuts Georgia lead to 17-12 just before half, clock management miscue costs Bulldogs
- LSU clinches spot in SEC Championship Game, No. 1 Georgia one win away from clinching East
- Kirby Smart makes sure Georgia football coaching staff cashing in on 9-0 start
- How Kirby Smart prepped Georgia for cow bells: 3 keys for UGA to avoid upset at Mississippi State
- Around the SEC: TV times, networks, picks; Georgia faces road challenge, Nick Saban at crossroads
NextLSU clinches spot in SEC Championship Game, No. 1 Georgia one win …