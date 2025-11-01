clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Lane Kiffin in college football spotlight, flexes on Oklahoma, flirts with …
Lane Kiffin is in the college football spotlight as the most sought-after, hirable coach in the country as he leads a top 10-team toward the College Football Playoff.
Mike Griffith
Magnitude of Georgia-Florida, college games skyrocket with CFP rankings on …
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings will debut at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night (TV: ESPN), and there will be plenty of data to be deciphered.
Mike Griffith
Florida offense coming full speed at Georgia in rivalry showdown
Georgia could be facing the most dangerous version of Florida football of the season with DJ Lagway’s health on the upswing and a renewed vigor in the Gators’ locker room.
Mike Griffith
Florida plans to pressure Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton
Florida coach Billy Gonzales said his Gators are bringing energy to their preparation for their annual rivalry game with Georgia in the wake of Billy Napier’s firing on …
Mike Griffith
Georgia single-digit favorite over Florida team with interim head coach
ATHENS — Georgia has won its past four meetings with Florida by double digits, but oddsmakers see that trend changing this season.
Mike Griffith
