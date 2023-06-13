Georgia football ‘tough guy’ Lawson Luckie has look and sound of impact player

ATHENS — Lawson Luckie is exactly the type of impact player the Georgia offense needs to continue scoring at a championship clip. The freshman tight end has the potential to affect the Bulldogs in a Brock Bowers-type-of-way, though he admits he’s still a step behind Bowers -- the most game-changing offensive player Kirby Smart has recruited as UGA’s head coach. RELATED: Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history

“With a frame like mine, a smaller, more agile type of tight end, I’m somebody you move around in a lot of different ways to get the ball in their hands,” Luckie, listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, said during his Player’s Lounge interview with Aaron Murray. “Like how (Todd) Monken did with Bowers; jet screens, sweeps and then throwing the ball up to him and throwing across the middle.” The most dynamic element of Monken’s offense was not so much any single player — Bowers held great value because of his incredible versatility.

Rather, Georgia was hard to stop because of its shape-shifting, chameleon-like ability, with the quarterback able to change plays and call for shifts at the line of scrimmage. Whatever the defense or situation, there was always an answer. ON THE MOVE: Just call him “The Statue,” more on Brock Bowers

Luckie flashed in the spring G-Day Game with three catches for 48 yards, but his name was the buzz of other scrimmages and practice works. Georgia is well-stocked at the position, as Oscar Delp is also in the tight end arsenal and rising. But Luckie arrived early from Norcross with surprising toughness and an unmistakable edge that has impressed even Kirby Smart. “Nobody benefitted more from bowl practice than Lawson Luckie,” Smart said this spring. “Blocked people on scout team, scout special teams. He jumped on seniors and fought them. He’s grown up a lot. He’s getting mature quickly.” Luckie said he was indeed humbled upon arriving, but through that process, he has grown more confident and capable. “It’s not an arrogant thing, but after playing against them I feel like I can play with anybody,” Luckie said when asked about working against Georgia’s elite defense. “It’s a confidence thing and a boost going against these All-Americans and first-round draft picks and competing with them. I feel I can compete with anybody.”

Of course, that’s not how it started. “I came in a little bit earlier for bowl practice, and whatever Robert Beal wanted to do to me, I couldn’t stop that dude,” Luckie said. “Whenever he wanted to go hard, he just yoked me up. “I just got stronger, I got more confident, more aggressive with my feet.” Smart took note, to the extent he granted Luckie the No. 7 he had requested when he arrived as part of the 2023 signing class. The head coach is still keeping a close eye on Luckie’s development, as Georgia will need players like him and incoming Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett to make an impact with key playmakers moving on. “I think he’ll be the first to tell you he likes to consider himself a tough guy, and he’s got a ways to go in order to be tough enough to be a physical blocker,” Smart said this spring.