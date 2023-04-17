Future Georgia football statue Brock Bowers opens up on quarterbacks and G-Day Game

ATHENS — Brock Bowers is really just focused on making himself better to help the team and carrying out his assignment on the next play. There’s a case to be made that Bowers, a two-time All-American, former FWAA Freshman of the year and Georgia’s first-ever Mackey Award winner, is the greatest player of the Kirby Smart era.

RELATED: Mild-mannered Georgia star Brock Bowers takes greatness in stride Every opponents’ game plan start with the number 19 circle on the chalk board, each defense looking for ways to contain or control him. Bowers has been respectful in accepting awards and honors, but talking about himself is the one thing he’s not comfortable doing around the football field. “It’s hard,” Bowers said, asked about his comfort level in interviews. “It’s hard for me, I su.... I’m not good at it.” CLOSER LOOK: Brock Bowers, Herschel Walker snubbed by ESPN on all-time lists Bowers, however, is fantastic setting an example as a team leader and representing himself as a student-athlete and role model.

As such, part of his duties are to represent the school in media interviews and share opinions. To Bowers’ credit, he was taking on all questions following his modest 2-catch, 55-yard performance in the limited time he played in the G-Day Game. Here were some thoughts Bowers shared in the postgame. On the Georgia QB competition: “I think it’s still up in the air. They push each other every day. One day one might have a better day than the other and it could switch off every other day, so they just keep pushing each other in that room and it makes the team that much better. “They know what they are doing at this level, they just come out and produce every single time, and that’s how they have their jobs.” On the Mackey Award presentation at halftime of G-Day: “It was a great honor to accept that with my family also on the field. I really couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches, because they are out there every single day working.” On being in football rhythm:

“I’ve always been in a good rhythm, but it’s never easy. The dudes we go against every single day are the best of the best. You have to show up every single day.” On Mekhi Mews breakout performance: “No surprise to me, he always comes out ready to work and balls out every single day and every single practice. He’s just a baller. “He’s not the most talkative dude, but he shows up ready to work every day and everyone respects the hell out of him because he shows up every day and produces.” On delay of game penalty to honor Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy: “We all decided and went along with it and felt like we had to honor them in some sort of way, and we felt like that was the best way.” On his 39-yard over-the-should catch and run: “I just ran a little wheel route and caught the ball and ran. I should have probably scored.” On how he could become even more productive: “There are some new things here and there. I plan on bettering my game in every single way as a blocker and as a pass catcher and with the ball in my hands.”

