Georgia Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt has warm reaction to Kirby Smart’s hire of Mike Bobo

Kirby Smart’s football staff has a familiar look about it, and former Georgia coach couldn’t be more pleased for Smart and his former assistants. Five of the 11 full-time UGA coaches, including Smart, coached under Richt at some point during his 15-year stint directing the Bulldogs football program. RELATED: Mark Richt shares why he hired Stacy Searels twice

Mike Bobo, who served Richt from 2001-2014, was the most recent on-field coaching staff addition, promoted from analyst to offensive coordinator on Tuesday when Todd Monken accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Baltimore Ravens. “I love Mike, he’s a great person and great coach,” Richt told DawgNation on Tuesday. “I’m really happy for him and the Bulldog nation.” Richt, who hired Smart to be his RB coach in 2005 and attempted to hire him as his defensive coordinator following the 2009 season, explained the sound logic in the promotion.

WATCH: Mark Richt shares tale of hiring Kirby Smart as his running backs coach “It’s the thing that makes a lot of sense, because no question it makes the transition easier,” Richt said. “One of the toughest things to do when you transition staff is get new people in, and especially a new coordinator that can keep the continuity of your system.” Monken had great success the past three seasons, taking advantage of having a lockdown defense get his offense advantageous field position and plenty of possessions.

Bobo has worked closely with Monken, to the extent the departing OC credited Bobo with drawing up postseason TD plays. Richt believes more success is ahead for the Georgia offense. Indeed, Bobo was the QB coach for SEC’s all-time leading passer (Aaron Murray), the SEC’s winningest quarterback in history (David Greene) and No. 1 overall pick and Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford. Bobo’s knowledge of offense and familiarity will help the Georgia players ease into having a new coordinator,. “When you have someone in there as an analyst, they know the system and understand the terminology,” Richt said. “There can be a learning curve for the players when you bring someone new in, but when your coordinator understands the terminology and the reasons behind everything, it makes the transition much cleaner.” Richt said another high plus is that Bobo — like co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp — is “a Georgia man, and an established coordinator and coach.”

RELATED: Mark Richt, D.J. Shockley defend Mike Bobo’s character Richt, who spent 16 of the first 17 of his coaching years under Florida State legend Bobby Bowden, likes the fact that so many members of the Georgia coaching staff are truly at home in Athens. “When I was with Coach Bowden, it was very stable and I saw the benefits for myself and my family,” Rich said. “For the players I coached and recruited, you are making promises you are able to keep. “Then you also have the benefit of players coming back to the school to visit their coaches who are still there,” Richt said. “That’s why at Georgia, we wanted that to make that our home for us for a long time. “I had many other opportunities along the way, and I told them ‘No, Georgia is our home.’ " The transition from Richt to Smart couldn’t have worked out much better for the Bulldogs, who have invested $240 million in facilities since Smart was hired after the 2015 season.