Mark Richt shares why he hired offensive line coach Stacy Searels twice, at Georgia and Miami

ATHENS — Stacy Searels impressed coaches Mark Richt and Mack Brown so much that each hired the offensive line coach twice, and at two different schools apience. It seems Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping once is all it takes for a productive and lasting relationship, as Searels is expected to be the choice to replace Matt Luke on the Bulldogs’ national championship offensive line.

REPORT: Stacy Searels the choice for Georgia offensive line position Searels, 57, leaves Brown at North Carolina after overseeing the ACC’s top rushing attack each of the past two seasons. It’s Searels’ second tour in Athens, as Richt hired him in 2007 to build an offensive line for future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick and Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford. “When I hired him as Georgia, it was based off watching the tape of his offensive linemen at LSU,” Richt said, noting that Searels got his SEC start working for then-LSU coach Nick Saban in 2003. “You can interview guys and talk ball, and some interview great, but the proof of the pudding is in the film.” Richt, who recruited such great backs to Georgia as Knowshon Moreno, Thomas Brown, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, knew what he wanted his offensive lines to look like back when the UGA was still known as “RBU” — and Searels’ groups had that look.

“They were physical in the run game and sound in pass game,” Richt said, “and they had some nasty to them in a football sense, little meanness, which isn’t bad at that position. That’s what sold it to me.” Richt’s opinion on Searels didn’t change, even when Searels left Georgia to join Brown’s staff at Texas in 2011. “Once he was on campus, I appreciated the way he coached enough to want to hire him when I went to Miami,” Richt said. “That’s a pretty good indication of how you feel about a guy.”

