3 reasons why proposed 12-team College Football Playoffs a change for the better

ATHENS — The College Football Playoffs are on the verge of changing, and it’s a change for the better. Call it a sign of the times, but also, call it progress. If there’s one thing sports fans want, it’s more football. The 12-team proposal, which could be in play as early as 2023, brings more quality and more volume into the college football postseason.

The 12-team playoff field is set by taking the top six ranked conference champions, and then the next six best as selected by the College Football Playoff Committee. The teams that are seeded 5-12 meet in the first round of playoffs after the respective league championship games to determine the four teams that will advance to face the top four teams, which have byes. Those four quarterfinal games will be held via the bowl sites, as would the two semifinal games leading up to the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

This 12-team proposal was two years in the making. It was well-thought-out by a star-studded sub-committee consisting of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. The mere fact the proposal was made public before it goes before the 11-member CFP management committee in Chicago on Thursday and Friday is telling. There’s an effort to provide clarity, gauge interest, and generate momentum.

Here are three reasons the proposal makes sense: 1. More interest College football is a sport of passion, and its unique bowl nature served it well for decades and ensured fans of various teams stay engaged throughout the postseason. The introduction of the four-team CFP in 2014 and New Year’s Six bowl rotation, however, minimized the bowl system that has been in place. Many fans, and more importantly, some players, don’t see the same value in the bowls if they aren’t part of the College Football Playoff. Former Stanford star Christian McCaffrey and LSU standout Leonard Fournette proved to be trendsetters when they sat out secondary bowl games following the 2016 season. Georgia has had at least one team captain sit out each of the past three bowl games, even though they were of the more esteemed New Year’s Six varieties.

Many of the Bulldogs who sat out, including first-round NFL draft pick Deandre Baker, Andrew Thomas and Eric Stokes, have indicated they would have participated in CFP games. Florida had its top three receivers -- including first-round picks Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney -- sit out of its New Year’s Six Bowl last season. Oklahoma beat the watered-down Gators 55-20, Florida’s offense so discombobulated that Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask threw three interceptions. There’s no doubt that adding additional postseason games, playoff games, at that, will attract more attention than consolation bowl games where teams are missing marquee players. Further, the 12-team playoff would generate an additional $1.2 to $1.8 billion, per a CBSsports.com report. 2. More teams College football has 130 teams at the FBS level spanning from coast to coast and beyond to Hawaii. The programs’ exposure has never been better with streaming services available for most all games not aired by the major cable networks. By adding more teams to the playoffs there will be better representation from the 10 different conferences and independents spread out across different regions, some that have been missing out. The Pac-12, for example, has not had a team make the CFP since Washington’s appearance in 2016.