ATHENS —How many Georgia Bulldogs would you guess are among the Top 100 ranked players in the nation?

A recent On3 ranking is eye-opening — only two Georgia players were listed — and would seem to support the former hot take from David Pollack that Georgia is seemingly lacking in star power entering the season.

That the two players are ranked No. 91 (linebacker CJ Allen) and No. 96 (defensive tackle Christen Miller) makes even more of a statement of the challenge Kirby Smart has on his hands reloading after seeing 13 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and another 16 walk out the door via the transfer portal.

To be clear, there is no ultimate source for accuracy on such things, though On3s list comes with plenty of research and logic behind it.

Georgia fans know star players can and will emerge.

For example, last year’s On3 Top 100 player ranking listed five Bulldogs: Carson Beck (No. 4), Malaki Starks (No. 9), Tate Ratledge (No. 32), Earnest Greene lll (No. 50) and Mykel Williams (No. 97).

It’s worth noting linebacker Jalon Walker, who emerged as a star and the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was not among the rankings.

Indeed, Georgia has a history of producing more star talent than prognosticators identify.

The Bulldogs’ famous “No-Name Defense,” which allowed just 6.9 points per game in the 2021 regular season en route to the program winning the first of two back-to-back national championships did not have a player selected to the USA Today’s preseason All-SEC team.

The NIL and free-transfer policy allowing for immediate eligibility has hindered the ability of Georgia and other elite programs to stockpile and develop talent, so there’s something to the fact that the talent discrepancy between programs is not as wide as once before.

And, to Pollack’s point, there is not a glut of obvious star power returning to the Bulldogs this season.

“Who are you depending on right now that’s you’re saying is an All-American at Georgia? I could have named five a year ago,” Pollack said.

“This is the first time for me going into a season, where I’m like, ‘Who are Georgia’s dudes? Like, Who are the guys, defensively, offensively ...?”

Here is a ranking, in order, of Georgia players, including Allen and Miller, who could finish the season as Top 100 players and individual award winners this season, as determined by the author:

1. DT Christen Miller

2. LB CJ Allen

3. FS KJ Bolden

4. CB Daylen Everette

5. WR Zachariah Branch

6. RB Nate Frazier

7. LB Raylen Wilson

8. LT Monroe Freeling

9. TE Lawson Luckie

10. WR Dillon Bell

Five to watch: WR Noah Thomas, OG Micah Morris, OT Earnest Greene lll, TE Oscar Delp, OLB Elo Modozie