Kirby Smart isn’t expecting any magic plays or secret weapons on the sideline to improve his football team.

Just improvement, everywhere.

“If I had to pinpoint all those things (to improve) we’d be here for a long time,” Smart told WJOX-Birmingham during his radio appearance on Wednesday.

“There’s a long list of things that we can improve on.”

Smart, who will appear at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin at the end of May and the SEC Media Days in Atlanta in July, share some insight into what Georgia fans will be hearing more of in those sessions.

“Number one, we have to stop the run better, and we have to run the ball better,” Smart said, acknowledging UGA fell short in those two staples of championship football teams.

“If you do those two things, you’re also going to help yourself on third down, because we weren’t where we needed to be on third down. But those (third down) problems come from first and second down.”

Georgia ranked 15th in the SEC in rushing (124.4 yards per game) 12th in third-down conversion percentage (39.2) and 8th in the SEC (36th in the nation) stopping the run (129.6 yards per game).

Some of that could be attributed to a schedule that included seven games against teams that were ranked in the Top 10 at some point last season, including road trips to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss.

Georgia lost 13 players in the NFL draft and another 16 in the transfer portal, so depth is another concern and area that has already been focused on.

“I told our staff, one of the most critical things we can do in the spring is get the 33 newbies — which could be a freshman, or from the portal — but there are 33 new guys that are going to be in our depth chart somewhere,” Smart said, “and we don’t know which one we’re counting on. So how do we get this 33 guys ready faster than our opponents?”

Smart’s approach was to put everyone on notice last spring, when he challenged his players to practice to the standard and take coaching better.

And if the players didn’t meet the standard, Smart said, “then somebody else will be in their spot.”

Smart closed spring drills happy with the effort, but as he noted in the interview on Wednesday, nowhere close to where he feels Georgia football needs to be to win another championship.