KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia-Tennessee game is a tale of two quarterbacks.

Only one will have a happy ending on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs kick off against the No. 15-ranked Vols at 3:45 p.m. (TV: ABC) at Neyland Stadium with momentum on the line for both of the College Football Playoff contenders.

College GameDay, hosted by Rece Davis, set the stage for the event in the pre-game build-up, providing breakdowns and analysis from most every angle.

Davis believes Tennessee’s defense will put the pressure on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton to make more passes downfield.

Stockton, an in-state Georgia product and lifelong Bulldogs fan in his fourth year in the program, has only attempted 10 passes or more than 10 yards through two games this season and produced only one pass play that has gained more than 25 yards.

Tennessee has one of the more celebrated defensive coordinators in the nation in Tim Banks, and Davis has a hunch what his game plan will be.

“(Stockton) hasn’t pushed the ball down the field as much,” Davis said. “My guess is (Banks’ plan) ‘OK prove it. Can you hit passes down field? Prove it.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has talked about the need for Georgia to run the ball effectively to help Stockton out in the passing game.

Successful runs serve to make play-action passes more effective.

Aguilar’s story is quite different than Stockton’s.

While Stockton waited three years in the same program for an opportunity to play, Aguilar has hopped from program, to program, to program, to program to program — two junior colleges, two FBS schools, and now Tennessee.

The Vols got Aguilar to transfer from UCLA — where he went through spring drills after transferring in from Appalachian State — after their former quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, left Tennessee after spring drills.

The Vols’ fans have embraced Aguilar and celebrated his early success.

“Some of that is you get spurned and then someone wants to be with you, to have a relationship with you,” Davis said. “You are going to like that person. You’re going to go, ‘Wow, Joey Aguilar likes us.’ “

Kirby Smart’s defense looks to embrace Aguilar, too, but in a much more violent way.

Davis was asked how different facing Georgia will be for Aguilar than what he has experienced in Tennessee’s first two games against Syracuse and East Tennessee State.

“Way, way, way different,” Davis said. “It’s going to be way different than what he’s seen the first two weeks. Everything’s going to be faster. He’s going to have to make decisions quicker.”

Davis said Aguilar is going to have to be sharper with his passes to have success.

“It’s been great fun watching him throw up jump balls against a couple of deep ones, they haven’t thrown a lot of deep shots, but when they have, he’s thrown up a couple of jump balls,” Davis said. “One last week he got caught for a touchdown, that is not going for a touchdown against Georgia. It’s just not.

“So he’s going to have to be smart with the ball, make decisions quickly, and don’t put them in bad situations because Georgia thrives on them.”

Stockton and Aguilar, two different quarterbacks, two different backgrounds, two completely different stories.

Come Saturday night, they’ll be headed in two different directions in their careers.