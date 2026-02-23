Kirby Smart’s Georgia football program has 10 players headed to the 2026 NFL Combine this week, including four potential first-round picks.

The Bulldogs tied a school record with 14 players invited to last year’s NFL combine, but with more NIL inducements available at the collegiate level, there has been a downward trend of underclassmen declaring themselves eligible for the draft.

The players will begin arriving for the combine in Indianapolis on Sunday with registration, exams, orientation and team interviews starting on Monday.

The kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers are in the first group that will arrive and will begin media interviews on Wednesday and measurements and on-field workouts on Thursday.

The 2026 NFL Combine will air on the NFL Network from Thursday through Sunday:

• Thursday (3 p.m.), Defensive linemen, linebackers, placekicker

• Friday (3 p.m.), Defensive backs, tight ends

• Saturday (1 p.m.), Quarterbacks, receivers, running backs

• Sunday, (1 p.m.), Offensive linemen

This year’s NFL draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh (TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network). UGA could optimally have 10 players selected.

Roughly two-thirds of players who take place in the NFL combine get drafted, per Sportskeeda.com, but Georgia has built a reputation for developing productive talent.

All 13 players of the Georgia players selected in last year’s NFL draft made their respective teams’ rosters, but also, so did four UGA players who were not drafted and signed as free agents.

Here’s a look at the Georgia players who were invited to the 2026 NFL combine, in predicted draft order, with player profile and NFL.com prospect grade entering combine week:

OT Monroe Freeling (6-7, 315)

Profile: Ideal size and athleticism for a left tackle. Some power issues, but those can be worked out. Rare size and length brings first-round value.

NFL.com grade: 6.31

“Will eventually be a plus starter … His quickness brigs first-phase positioning advantages, but he needs more play strength to carry that over to block sustain and finish … “

LB CJ Allen (6-1, 235)

Profile: Leadership experience noted; close to becoming a three-down backer, but not a lock for it. His pass coverage is a question.

NFL.com grade: 6.29

“Allen plays with toughness and control, sorting through run fits with patience and leverage in pursuit. …. he’s an effective blitzer with average man-cover talent and is capable on all three downs.”

DL Christen Miller (6-4, 310)

Profile: Powerful player and effective run stuffer, but not elite in pass rush. Miller has much riding on his ability to show quickness and athleticism at the NFL combine.

NFL.com grade: 6.34

“Can rattle pads and gain early advantages at the point of attack …. Average at matching lateral movement off the snap … he’ll continue to bulk up and should become a good starter who is more consistent than dominant along the interior.”

WR Zachariah Branch (5-10, 180)

Profile: Great quickness and route-running, strong hands and running skills after the catch. Size hurts NFL draft stock.

NFL.com grade: 6.32

“Slot receiver who can turn routine touches into explosive gains. He will jump unnecessarily to make catches, which subjects him to added punishment from defenders. He should help move the sticks and return punts before eventually settling in as a starting slot.”

CB Daylen Everette (6-0, 193)

Profile: “Strong in press coverage, but there are questions about his off-ball coverage. Foot speed will get great attention at NFL combine, needs strong showing to work into second day (Rounds 2-3) of NFL draft.

NFL.com grade: 5.98

“Smooth athlete with good size, length and total agility as an inside-outside option … He’s well-built with run-through pop when he wants to dial it up…. He’s willing in run support but is more of a drag-down tackler.

TE Oscar Delp (6-5, 245)

Profile: “Stronger blocker and runner after the catch, but questions about ability to separate from coverage and quickness coming out of breaks. Needs a strong NFL combine to work into second day (Rounds 2-3) of NFL draft.

NFL.com grade 6.00

“His soft hands and smooth catch skills show up on the move, though his short arms and inconsistent finish through contact limit his reliability. Delp projects as a Day 3 prospect with three-down potential and untapped upside as a pass catcher.”

P Brett Thorson (6-1, 240)

Profile: “By all counts top punter prospect available in NFL draft. Strong leg, accurate ball placement. NFL medical exam will be an important check mark.”

NFL.com grade 5.95

“Thorson gets good leg extension and has the ability to generate consistent lift, allowing the cover team to swarm when punts are returnable.”

WR Dillon Bell (6-0, 212)

Profile: Versatile playmaker with upside whose special teams skills make him worthy of team’s fifth receiver slot. Bell has been inconsistent catching the football and has work to do in his route running at the NFL level.

NFL.com grade 5.94

Bell is top-notch with the ball in his hands on reverses, jet-sweeps and quick hitches. He has the ability to create chunk runs after breaking tackles. Bell lacks ideal route savvy to uncover underneath and can be too easy for cornerbacks to read. He’s a body-catcher with below-average hands,

WR Colbie Young (6-3, 215)

Profile: Young has the size and hands NFL teams like, but he plays a bit tight and has room to improve coming out of breaks and getting separation. Young can earn a roster spot with special teams play while honing his receiver skills.

No NFL.com grade

“Likely needs time in developmental league.”

OG Micah Morris (6-4, 346)

Profile: “Powerful blocker can drive people straight head, brings toughness and character and fits into gap scheme. Must improve lateral movement.”

No NFL.com grade

“Likely needs time in developmental league.”

Notable UGA players not invited to NFL combine, expected to participate on Georgia’s Pro Day tentatively scheduled for March 18:

RB Cash Jones

WR Noah Thomas

RB Josh McCray

FS JaCorey Thomas

LS Beau Gardner

Here’s how many Georgia players have been invited to the NFL combine after each of the previous 10 seasons coached by Smart:

• 2026: 10

• 2025: 14

• 2024: 11

• 2023: 12

• 2022: 14

• 2021: 11

• 2020: 10

• 2019: 9

• 2018: 12

• 2017: 1