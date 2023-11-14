KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel has had an offensive reload on his hands this season at Tennessee, and things aren’t getting any easier.

The Vols will be without receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. after the Oregon transfer suffered a leg injury in the team’s loss at Missouri on Saturday, Heupel announced on Monday.

Tennessee opened the season replacing key players who moved on to the NFL: first-round offensive tackle Darnell Wright, QB Hendon Hooker and fellow third round WR picks Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

September saw USC transfer receiver Bru McCoy suffer a season-ending injury, taking away yet another key playmaker.

And yet, there was still a chance the Vols’ game with Georgia at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday (TV: CBS) could have SEC title game implications entering last weekend.

Tennessee, instead, fell flat in a 36-7 loss at Missouri, and the Bulldogs applied themselves later that night with a 52-17 win over Ole Miss.

The Vols would earn immediate redemption by upsetting Georgia, as the programs put their streaks on the line.

Tennessee has won 14 straight games at Neyland Stadium while the Bulldogs bring a 27-game win streak to Knoxville.

Heupel, a former national championship quarterback at Oklahoma who led Tennessee to an 11-2 record last season, knows the challenge ahead.

“You look at Georgia, they play extremely well, smart football, physical football in all three phases of the game,” Heupel said.

“They have dynamic playmakers in all three phases of the game, as well. So it’s a huge test for us, and we have to have a great week of preparation to get ready for these guys.”

The Bulldogs, like the Vols, went down a key player last Saturday with cornerback Julian Humphrey expected to miss time with an upper body injury.

Heupel said Tennessee will make appropriate adjustments and must win one-on-one battles in the passing game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart makes no secret of his commitment to stop the run and hinted UGA will load up near the line against the talented Vols’ offensive backfield.

Heupel and his staff are ready.

“You’re always going to subtly change your scheme based on what you’re seeing structure-wise and personnel-wise on the other side,” Heupel said. “You always try to put those guys in a position where they can go win.

“In this one, there’s a bunch of one-on-ones. It’s going to be tight, contested coverage out on the outside. At the end of the day, they’re going to have to win some of those battles.”