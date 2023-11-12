Ole Miss
17
Final
52
Georgia
  • Auburn Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
    Florida Gators
    35
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    52
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    51
  • Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    Sat, 11/18 on SEC Network+ @5:00 ET
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    Chattanooga Mocs
    Sat, 11/18 on SEC Network+ @5:00 ET
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Abilene Christian Wildcats
    Sat, 11/18 on SEC Network+ @5:00 ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    Sat, 11/18 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Ole Miss Rebels
  • New Mexico State Aggies
    Sat, 11/18 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    47
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Tennessee Volunteers
    7
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    36
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia road favorite over Tennessee team riding 14-game home win streak
ATHENS — An upset-minded Tennessee football team and fanbase will be waiting for Georgia in Neyland Stadium next Saturday afternoon, sitting as a 10-point underdog -- the …
Mike Griffith
Lane Kiffin elaborates on Georgia offensive explosion in 52-17 win over …
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered no excuses on Saturday night in recognizing Georgia’s dominance over his program.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart drops Brock Bowers’ hint day before Ole …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t giving any secrets away the day before Georgia’s Top 10 game with Ole Miss during his campus appearance on Friday, but he was dropping hints.
Mike Griffith
Brock Bowers update: gaining speed in return from injury, ‘deceleration’ …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers is gaining speed in his comeback from “Tightrope” ankle surgery with hopes of returning to the field on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss riding high after beating ‘best defense in the …
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made the case his team beat the best defense in the country last Saturday in Oxford, winning for the 20th time in the Rebels last 22 home games.
Mike Griffith
What Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher means for Georgia football

Connor Riley
Final grades from Georgia football win over Ole Miss

Connor Riley
Lane Kiffin qualifies Georgia-Alabama comparison, Bulldogs ‘obviously …

Mike Griffith
Social media had a lot to say about Georgia football, Brock Bowers …

Connor Riley
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12: Georgia football set for a top …

Connor Riley
