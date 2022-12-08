Georgia Todd Monken deservedly highest-paid college football assistant, Top 10 list revealed

ATHENS — Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a $2.01 million salary, per the latest USA Today data. Beyond reporting facts, there’s not much “newsy” about that because Monken’s value is understandably higher than any other assistant in college football at this time. Monken is the play caller for the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, the defending CFP Champion Bulldogs, and he’s built an offense around a former walk-on who had no other Power 5 offense.

RELATED: Todd Monken one of 5 finalists for Broyles Award, hard work message Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has become college football’s ultimate underdog success story, to the extent of being voted one of four Heisman Trophy finalists, along with USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and TCU QB Max Duggan. Monken will next be dialing up plays at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 when Georgia plays in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal against Ohio State, which features the second-highest paid assistant in the former of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Monken’s two primary Georgia quarterbacks have recorded the highest single-season QB ratings in program history — JT Daniels (178.5, 2020) and Bennett (176.7, 2020). RELATED: Stetson Bennett sells nickname rights, Milkman ready to deliver same football results This season’s team ranks 7th in total offense (491.9), 11th in scoring offense (39.2) and 16th in passing efficiency (156.12).

But most importantly, Monken’s offense has helped win games when called upon, and the third-year UGA offensive coordinator has shared his complete buy-in with the program. “I’ve been doing this a long time and been around a lot of great coaches and my whole family’s in coaching,” Monken said during the Broyles Award ceremony earlier this week. RELATED: Stetson Bennett’s incredible college football journey, Hollywood be damned “And there’s nobody I trust more than Kirby Smart in terms of we’re going to win, we’re going to work, we’re going to recruit. And that’s over 56 years.” Here’s a look at the 10 highest-paid assistant coaches in college football, per USA Today: 2022 Todd Monken Georgia 2.01 million

Jim Knowles Ohio State 1.9 Barry Odom, Arkansas 1.85, (hired as UNLV HC Dec. 6) Matt House, LSU 1.8 Jeff Lebby Oklahoma 1.8 Tosh Lupoi Oregon 1.74 Pete Golding Alabama 1.73