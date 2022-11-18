WATCH: Stetson Bennett changes nickname but expects to deliver same product on field
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett is ready to deliver on a new NIL deal, but he’ll be doing it as “The Milkman.”
Bennett announced in his latest advertisement that he’s changing his nickname from “The Mailman” to “The Milkman” as part of his new NIL deal with the Georgia Dairy Alliance.
Bennett has work to take care of on the field at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lexington when the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs take on Kentucky.
Quarterback play is expected to be key as the Wildcats feature projected first-round NFL draft pick Will Levis, while Bennett will be putting his Heisman Trophy hopes on the line.
Advertisers, however, have been just as drawn to Bennett’s performances off the field.
“Stetson is bona fide talent, not only on the field but in front of the camera,” said Faryn Heatly, a marketing agent with Everett Sports Management.
“He brings a certain awareness to creative messaging and improv that is rare in this space. Couple his meteoric success in college football and he not only delivers championships but now he is of course delivering delicious milk in the most authentic on-brand way possible.”
Indeed, Bennett was named one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the best former walk-on in college football.
Additionally, Bennett is one of 22 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien (QB) Award.
Bennett was the CFP Championship Game and Orange Bowl MVP last season, capping a unique rise through the college ranks that saw him transfer out of UGA in 2017 and play a season at Jones (Miss.) Junior College to sign on at Georgia to back up Jake Fromm.
Bennett was buried deep on the depth chart heading into the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but in both years moved up to become the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
The 25-year-old, sixth-year senior has cashed in on his success with more than $1 million in traditional NIL deals this year.