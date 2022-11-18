WATCH: Stetson Bennett changes nickname but expects to deliver same product on field

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett is ready to deliver on a new NIL deal, but he’ll be doing it as “The Milkman.” Bennett announced in his latest advertisement that he’s changing his nickname from “The Mailman” to “The Milkman” as part of his new NIL deal with the Georgia Dairy Alliance.

Bennett has work to take care of on the field at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lexington when the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs take on Kentucky. Quarterback play is expected to be key as the Wildcats feature projected first-round NFL draft pick Will Levis, while Bennett will be putting his Heisman Trophy hopes on the line. RELATED: Todd Monken getting national hype, Stetson Bennett contends for awards

Advertisers, however, have been just as drawn to Bennett’s performances off the field. “Stetson is bona fide talent, not only on the field but in front of the camera,” said Faryn Heatly, a marketing agent with Everett Sports Management. “He brings a certain awareness to creative messaging and improv that is rare in this space. Couple his meteoric success in college football and he not only delivers championships but now he is of course delivering delicious milk in the most authentic on-brand way possible.”