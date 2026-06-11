ATHENS — Wes Johnson’s head coaching career took off at the Pensacola International Airport, literally and figuratively.

Three years later, the 54-year-old skipper has helped Georgia land a spot in the eight-team field at the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

“They called, and I only had one day open for the interview; I was in Pensacola with my second daughter (Ava), who was getting married,” Johnson, whose hire was announced on June 5, 2023, as he was carrying out his pitching coach duties for an LSU team that would win the College World Series, told the AJC on Tuesday.

Brooks followed up his call, scheduling a clandestine meeting at the small Florida airport to offer Johnson the job.

“I remember that call and seeing who it was; I had just grabbed a dozen balls to take out to the pitchers,” Johnson said with a chuckle.

“I couldn’t say much; it was before practice, but there were people around me. But yeah, excited.”

Brooks was, too, even though he knew there could be some second-guessing of the hire, as Johnson’s only prior head coaching experience was in his hometown of Sherwood, Arkansas, from 2004 to 2007.

“Everyone’s journey is different,” Brooks said, asked about the unconventional hire. “In Wes’ case, you are talking about him having gone to coach in the major leagues, and then coming back with some different opportunities.

“I felt like this was the right time for him to be ready to make that move and become a head coach; he had that aura about him.”

Indeed, Johnson added more than three seasons of major league pitching coach experience to a resume that already included 11 years of collegiate experience, including three at SEC schools Mississippi State and Arkansas.

LSU was Johnson’s first stop after his time with the Minnesota Twins, and his expertise helped the Tigers win the 2023 CWS, thanks in part to his work developing College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year and No. 1 overall MLB pick Paul Skenes.

Brooks was eager to learn about Johnson’s developmental methodology in the job interview.

“Wes stood out in two areas,” Brooks recalled. “I had a gut feeling about his personality, with just how great of a person he was.

“And then the way he was able to articulate his views of data analytics, not only in recruiting and how he would build a roster, but how he would train and develop student athletes.”

While coaching at Arkansas in 2017, Johnson had gotten a master’s in kinesiology, adding to the attributes on his resume.

Johnson had no doubt he was ready to move from the assistant coaching role to running a program when Brooks called.

“A lot of it is when you feel like you’re ready,” Johnson said. “I’d had some opportunities, but I really felt like when I left Major League Baseball and came back, I had some ideas about how I’d want to run a team.”

Brooks, with Foley Field renovations already in the works, was more than ready to play ball in that respect.

“When I heard the fact that we were doing the $45 million upgrade and we wanted technology, that was a perfect match right there,” Johnson said, recalling part of the draw to take the Georgia job.

Johnson, entering his third season, landed the No. 1 transfer class in the nation, per the 64 Analytics baseball website, and now finds his team favored by Las Vegas oddsmakers to win the College World Series.

“No one would accuse us of being the highest spender on players,” Brooks said, “but the way Wes evaluates talent with the analytical and pragmatic approach that he takes to building a roster has made him one of the best in the business.”

Brooks said having Foley Field’s renovations complete last year has provided Johnson the opportunity to maximize his players while also providing a better fan experience.

The numbers reflect as much, as NCAA regional attendance was up 26% this year from last year.

“I think it was important the new facility came on line last year, with what that meant to the student-athlete development,” Brooks said. “It’s also been good for our fans as they’ve created an ideal atmosphere for support for the team.

“A perfect storm of elements have helped lead us back to the World Series, but it starts with Wes Johnson, as he has been the right guy at the right moment, a blessing.”

Johnson’s first Georgia team came within a win of reaching the College World Series, falling to North Carolina State in a decisive third game of the Super Regionals as a result of a shallow pitching staff.

The Bulldogs were upset by North Carolina in last year’s NCAA Regional, however, as injuries had mounted throughout the season and left the team a walking wounded.

This season’s Bulldogs have been the class of the SEC from the onset, capturing the regular season crown and winning the SEC Baseball Tournament for the first time in school history en route to sweeping through regional and super regional play.

The Bulldogs open CWS play at 8 p.m. on Saturday against Texas.