Georgia is No. 2 in the first of many “Way-too-Early” Top 25 rankings that will come out this offseason.

The On3 brand has Ohio State atop its early rankings, citing the return of quarterback Julian Sayin and elite receiver Jeremiah Smith as the winning edge for the Buckeyes.

Georgia has Gunner Stockton, who is the highest-rated returning quarterback in the SEC, coming back for his second year as a starter.

There’s optimism that Georgia Tech transfer receiver Isaiah Canion can help jump start a passing game that lost six of its top seven pass catchers, including single-season record-holder Zachariah Branch, who made 81 catches last season for 811 yards.

UGA receivers Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley are positioned to make a big jump from their freshmen seasons at receiver, and more will be expected from Sacovie White-Helton and London Humphreys.

Lawson Luckie brings a veteran presence to a tight ends room that will be without NFL-bound Oscar Delp, and UGA is loaded with upcoming talent at the position with Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour and incoming freshman Kaiden Prothro.

The Bulldogs return four of five starters on what should be a deep and effective offensive line, including preseason All-American candidate Drew Bobo.

Tailbacks Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens will be back to lead the rushing attack along with Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell.

The Georgia defense also looks to have a sharp edge with veterans Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod and Josh Horton coming back up front along with Freshman All-American Elijah Griffin and pass-rushing edge Gabe Harris.

Raylen Wilson is another veteran presence returning at linebacker with Chris Cole and Justin Williams poised to make impactful leaps.

The Bulldogs look to have one of the best secondaries in the country with KJ Bolden considered the top pro prospect at safety by ESPN, and FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year Ellis Robinson IV back to anchor one cornerback spot.

Drew Miller replaced Brett Thorson at punter, while Peyton Woodring’s consistency returns to the placekicker position.

Texas, led by Arch Manning and Auburn transfer receiver Cam Coleman, is No. 3 in the On3 way-too-early rankings and figures to be Georgia’s biggest threat in the SEC.

The Longhorns, of course, also hired Will Muschamp away from Georgia to solidify a talented defense led by elite pass rusher Colin Simmons.

Here’s a look at the On3 Way-too-Early Top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Notre Dame

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Miami

10. Oklahoma

11. Michigan

12. LSU

13. BYU

14. Penn State

15. Ole Miss

16. Utah

17. Alabama

18. Washigton

19. USC

20. Tennessee

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Virginia Tech

24. Florida

25. Arizona