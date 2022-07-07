Phil Steele has high expections for UGA

Steele predicted this week that the College Football Playoff yet again will have two SEC teams of the four invitees. One of those teams is No. 1-ranked Alabama, while the other one is UGA, which may surprise some, considering the exodus of Bulldogs to the NFL.

Phil Steele, the longtime college football expert, has high expectations for both UGA and the SEC this season.

“I’ve got Ohio State making the playoff, Alabama making the playoff, Georgia making the playoff and Clemson making the playoff,” Steele told 92.9 The Game, via 247sports.

“I think if you look at their rosters overall due to what we just talked about — to your point originally there — was the recruiting classes that they brought in over the last five years have really got them the most talented teams.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of the interview was when Steele was asked who was UGA’s biggest threat in the SEC East. You could count on the Florida Gators making a run in past years.

“I think the team that’s closest to them would be Tennessee this year. Their offense was just so explosive last year, averaging 39.3 points per game. They’ve got a lot of players back — 15 returning starters, one of the more experienced teams in the SEC. ... I think they’re a threat because they can put points on the board, but I’ve got them a 10-point underdog at Georgia and I’ve got them a 10-point underdog at home against Alabama.”