ATHENS — Kirby Smart considers Auburn “a helluva fierce rivalry” for Georgia, but there’s an underlying respect between the programs.

Smart shared how the Georgia-Auburn rivalry is different than the Alabama-Auburn rivalry he experienced as an assistant coach with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa for nine years.

“Georgia-Auburn is a border war rivalry, Alabama-Auburn is an in-state rivalry that’s on another whole level of difference because they live with it 365 days,” Smart said on Tuesday night.

“We share (borders) with several others out of state rivalries (but) there’s no diminishing the rivalry.”

Indeed, Florida has been considered Georgia’s most fierce rivalry while the Tennessee rivalry has run hot and cold depending on the Vols’ level of competitiveness.

South Carolina has considered Georgia its most fierce league rival, while the Georgia Tech rivalry holds a special place for those who remember when the Yellow Jackets were relevant in football.

But the Auburn rivalry, known as the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” has taken on a new tone with Coach Hugh Freeze taking over.

Freeze shared his take on the Georgia rivalry this week and opened some eyes and ears.

“I don’t know if this is right or wrong, but I’m new here, but I don’t sense the hatred that is in some other rivalries that I’ve been a part of,” Freeze said. “But nonetheless, I think it’s intense.”

Smart said he agrees with the new Auburn head coach.

“I tend to agree with Coach Freeze, it’s not about hate,” Smart said. “I don’t look at it as I hate any of their players, I recruited a lot of them.

“I don’t look at it as I hate any of their coaches, because I like a lot of their coaches, I’ve known a lot of those guys for a long time, (and) I have a lot of respect for Hugh.”

Smart indicated it’s a fantastic rivalry, nonetheless.

“That’s why you get in this business, to play these type of games in this type of atmosphere,” said Smart, who has braced his team for its 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it’s first road trip of the season.

Freeze said he embraces the rivalry out of the love of the game and the people that bring the passion.

“I’m big on just, man, this means something to so many people,” Freeze said.”So we should compete in a way out of love for our people, not necessarily for hate for other people.

“That’s kind of the way I operate, but man, I hope we compete because we love Auburn and it means something to the Auburn people to compete against Georgia. So that’ll be my approach. But nonetheless, that love is a great motivator for me.”

Smart is rolling with it, for now.

“The fanbase may not like to hear that because they like to hate each other,” Smart said. “There’s not a lot of difference in their fans and our fans a lot of times, in terms of where they are from and that kind of thing.

“Our players are similar to their players, so I have respect for them not hate.”