Georgia injury update: Kirby Smart says Kendall Milton’s GPS numbers are revealing

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said tailback Kendall Milton is in “good shape” to be ready for Saturday’s game against Oregon. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs face the No 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz stadium.. Milton missed the team’s first two scrimmages in fall camp on account of a hamstring injury.

“He’s done a great job bouncing back from it,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches’ Teleconference on Wednesday. “Soft tissue injuries are hard to control and monitor.” The Bulldogs are down to four healthy scholarship tailbacks after freshman Andrew Paul underwent season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL in Scrimmage Two. Milton is a gifted junior who has flashed dynamic running skills with great vision and a powerful forward lean that enables him to break tackles and move piles.