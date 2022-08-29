SEC Power Poll: Quarterbacks a common theme ranking teams entering 2023 season

ATHENS — It’s not where you start, but ….. yeah, we know. But where you start in college football does matter, from the standpoint that perceptions can quickly overtake reality. That’s one reason why a weekly SEC power poll is in order, just to keep things in order and keep misguided enthusiasm -- or dread -- in check.

Without further ado … No. 1 Alabama The Heisman Trophy winner is back, the projected No. 1 overall draft pick is at linebacker and even Georgia legend David Pollack has picked the Tide to win the SEC. Fair enough, make Alabama No. 1 in the league to start the season. No. 2 Georgia The talent level is impressive, but it’s fair to say Kirby Smart has his work cut out for him replacing 15 NFL Draft picks and a former assistant who looks to provide the blueprint for stopping Todd Monken’s offense. No. 3 Texas A&M

The oil money is flowing, and the talent level is up for Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies beat Alabama last season and have plenty of incentive to do it again after their coach’s epic verbal feud with Nick Saban. No. 4 LSU The winningest coach in Notre Dame history has come South, and in Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels the Bayou Bengals have an explosive quarterback who has somehow flown under the offseason radar. No. 5 Arkansas If this was a popularity contest, Sam Pittman would be higher up, but the Razorbacks have a murderous schedule and a tall task replacing perimeter playmaker Treylon Burks. No. 6 Tennessee

The Vols will go as far as the SEC’s highest-rated passer will take them. Hendon Hooker, in one short offseason, picked up Josh Heupel’s explosive offense and went from backup to starter. No. 7 Mississippi State You just never know what to expect from Mike Leach or his football teams, but the SEC’s passing yardage leader (364.5 per game) is back in the form of Will Rogers, as the Bulldogs quietly return 16 starters. No. 8 Florida It’s hard to imagine the Gators starting 0-2, even with Utah and Kentucky first up on the schedule. Billy Napier doesn’t need magic, he just needs to train his players to stop beating themselves with turnovers and penalties. No. 9 Kentucky Mark Stoops will pass Paul “Bear” Bryant as the program’s winningest head coach as he enters his 10th season, and Wildcats’ QB Will Levis is considering a first-round NFL draft pick. RELATED: Why Kentucky must win more to shed basketball school label No. 10 South Carolina Second-year coach Shane Beamer has projected a “feel good” nature around his program the Gamecocks hope can carry on to the field. Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler is the wild card in the SEC. No. 11 Ole Miss