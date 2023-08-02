ATHENS — Kirby Smart is ready to see what this Georgia football team is all about.

No, not the program — the program is built to sustain with a proven system in place.

It’s the “team” Smart will be watching closely, in terms of how the players come together and collectively respond to the challenges he and his staff have in store for them.

“The biggest focus for us in training camp is physical and mental toughness,” Smart explained on Wednesday, the day before the official start of call camp. “That’s why we do training camp. We try to expose our guys to a lot of scheme.”