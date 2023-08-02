ATHENS — Naturally, the first question to Kirby Smart of Wednesday’s press conference was about the quarterback position.

The position battle figures to be the biggest taking point of fall camp, especially with Smart unlikely to name a starting quarterback during the 25 practices leading up to Georgia’s first game.

Smart shared what he wanted and needed to see from Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, as the three quarterbacks get a chance to stake their claim to replacing Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett.

“For those quarterbacks, it’s not to overwhelm themselves with results, it’s to overwhelm themselves with the process of getting better,” Smart said. “They’re going to get a lot of reps in the next 25 practices. They’re going to get a chance to compete in the next 25 practices. Each one of them has things that they need to work on, but for the whole, I want to see them manage the offense, understand the offense, get people lined up and execute.