Kirby Smart explains Georgia offensive struggles, receivers lined up wrong, lack of execution

ATHENS —Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t looking for pity, or excuses, or any other reasons that might explain why his offense failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 win over Clemson. It comes down to execution, as far as Smart is concerned, and he made it clear on Monday that his Bulldogs weren’t up to par in one key respect in the season-opening win last Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. Georgia (1-0) looks to take a step toward being a better version of itself against UAB (1-0) when it plays host to the Blazers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium (TV: ESPN2). Measuring up

“There’s a standard that’s always set here, and we didn’t play to that standard on offense or defense in terms of execution,” Smart said. “Now, results, you could say the defense did, but in terms of execution, we didn’t play to our standard. “In terms of guys doing their job, I do think, in my years of coaching, there is a certain number of times something has to happen for a guy to be able to function and do it right.” Smart cited one instance against Clemson where two freshmen and a sophomore failed to line up properly and/or execute.

“We have a play where Brock Bowers misses a block and Arian (Smith) lines up wrong, AD (Adonai Mitchell) is in the wrong spot and doesn’t block the right guy, and the play is unsuccessful,” Smart said. “Well, those three players – and you guys probably think of Arian has an experienced vet, well, I look at him as really a freshman, because this time last year he was in rehab – so, there’s three players on one key play that all do the wrong thing, and now, we have to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” Smith also took time away from football so that he could run track during the offseason, something that put him behind others in his sophomore class. Burton not in shape

As it turns out, not too much behind Jermaine Burton, who Smart said is not in game shape. “We’ve had roughly 45 practices (spring and fall), and out of the 45 practices he’s practiced 10-15 times,” Smart said. “He missed a lot of time … he’s not in game shape. He’s not at game speed. We’ve got to improve that and work on it.” Georgia has been missing some of its most talented receivers on account of injuries with Kearis Jackson (knee) unable to line up wide, along with Dominick Blaylock (knee), George Pickens (knee), tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and Arik Gilbert (personal). Smart, however, refuses to factor that in as it doesn’t do anything to help improve the team. “All the talk about the weapons that he does and doesn’t have is a moot point,” Smart said. “That’s what everyone wants to talk about and you can make excuses for me, for JT, for coach (Todd) Monken, but we’ve got good football players. “We have to take the football players we have and be explosive. It doesn’t matter who is out there. That’s just pity or something. We have to be explosive. We have to get better at it.” The Clemson Game Plan