Georgia pass game could get big boost if Michigan All-Big Ten safety absent from Orange Bowl

Daxton Hill, the Wolverines All-Big Ten safety, may not have made the trip according to numerous reports surfacing on Wednesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia’s passing game may be better than expected against Michigan, and it has nothing to do with who plays quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Hill, a 6-0, 192-pound junior who is tied for the Michigan team lead with 2 interceptions and 8 pass breakups, and ranks second in tackles, would factor into how the Wolverines defend dynamic Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald spoke of the match-up challenges Browers presents on Tuesday.

“He really plays every position; he’ll play the Z, the Y, the X, the move guy, the down guy,” McDonald said. “They’ll give it to him on reverses, screens. It’s pretty impressive. A tribute to their coaching staff for putting him in positions to affect the game.

“The difference between a tight end and a receiver is that a receiver you can build some things to find him, where he’s at, and try to get multiple guys on him. Tight end, it’s a little bit more difficult.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bowers, named one of three finalists for the FWAA Freshman of the Year on Thursday, is coming off a 10-catch game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett often locks in on Bowers, who leads the Bulldogs with 47 catches for 791 yards and a record-tying 11 touchdowns.