By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football has one of it’s ‘most physical, chippiest practices’ as …
ATHENS — Georgia having a “Bloody Tuesday” practice is nothing new. It’s a good sign Georgia had one on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama.
Connor Riley
Malaki Starks says Georgia setting tone: ‘It’s intense, it’s hate week’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart gave his Georgia Bulldogs a “history lesson” this week according to safety Malaki Starks.
Mike Griffith
Javon Bullard: Georgia focused on Georgia Tech, ‘Complacency is not in our …
ATHENS — Complacency does not exist in the Georgia football locker room simply because it can’t.
Mike Griffith
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims feels good after providing lift
Carson Beck got the DawgNation game ball, Brock Bowers got the headlines and the running backs made the highlight reels.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart: ‘They were not good today,’ Georgia has disappointing practice
Georgia players made a challenging week of preparation for Tennessee even harder on themselves with a subpar practice on Tuesday night, per the head coach.
Mike Griffith
Georgia defensive backs praise Fran Brown, make it clear where his …

Connor Riley
Georgia No. 1; CFP officials drop hints how field might unfold, 4 …

Mike Griffith
David Sanders Jr: When the nation’s No. 1 junior OT got to see ‘Dawgs …

Jeff Sentell
Fran Brown issues official statement after taking Syracuse job, what …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban explains why Brock Bowers is …

Brandon Adams
