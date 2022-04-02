Georgia scrimmage report: Stetson Bennett holding starting job, Dominick Blaylock breaks out

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is holding his place as the Bulldogs’ No. 1 option under center with two weeks remaining in the spring football session. Bennett was the first-team quarterback for the first two drives before Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff took their turns with the ones at the team’s scrimmage on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

Bennett’s scrambling drills were on display, but just like the CFP Championship Game, he was also sacked more than once and his throwing success was limited. Beck had one of the nicest throws of the day, a deep pass to Dominick Blaylock. Blaylock, coming off two knee surgeries and a pulled hamstring, is close to being back in the same form he showed in 2019 as a freshman, according to those who watched the scrimmage. Blaylock’s performance is encouraging, as Coach Kirby Smart has said Georgia is limited at the receiver position. Sophomore A.D. Mitchell, who took over the “X” receiver duties last season with superstar George Pickens sidelined by a knee injury, had a tough day. Mitchell, onlookers said, had multiple drops on what would normally be routine catches for him.

Running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton both looked good catching the football, Milton beating tight coverage in the end zone to reel in a well-thrown pass from Vandagriff. Milton, however, also had a ball ripped loose for a fumble. McIntosh, meanwhile, took a shot from rising defensive star Jalen Carter but was not injured. Daijun Edwards, the No. 3 running back, has also reportedly looked sharp. Vandagriff had an interception when a ball he delivered to Jaxson Meeks went off Meeks’ hands and was picked off. Tight end Arik Gilbert, whose size and athleticism make him stand out on the field, also looked good with a couple of catches.

The media was not allowed to observe scrimmage, and neither Smart nor any of the players were made available for interviews after the Saturday workout.

UGA News