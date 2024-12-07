ATLANTA — The injury bug continues to bit Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

After quarterback Carson Beck exited the game with an injury on the final play of the first half, punter Brett Thorson exited the game after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter of the game. Thorson was carted off to the locker room after sustaining the injury. He was holding his knee on the play.

Thorson was hurt while attempting to make a tackle. Thorson is a Ray Guy finalist, which is given annually to the country’s best punter. On the season, Thorson has 38 punts which travel an average of 47 yards coming into Saturday’s game.

With Thorson out, Georgia could turn to either Drew Miller, Charlie Ham or Peyton Woodring at punter. Georgia signed Miller as a punter in the 2024 recruiting cycle but he has not yet appeared in a game this season.

Thorson was also Georgia’s backup holder. Beck had been the team’s No. 1 option as a holder, but Thorson spent the second half warming up with Woodring.

Gunner Stockton took over as Georgia’s quarterback following Beck’s injury. He was also the holder on field goals as well.

Georgia leads 13-6 with 21 second remaining in the thrid quarter.