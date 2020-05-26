BREAKING: 4-star OLB Chaz Chambliss commits to Georgia football

The lull in the recruiting cycle for Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class is no more. The UGA class count is now up to eight after the commitment of in-state OLB Chaz Chambliss to the class on Tuesday morning. The Bulldogs picked up three commitments back in April, but his decision marks the first new public pledge to the Georgia class since April 19. The Carrollton High School senior is known as a big thumper on the field. The 6-foot-3 Max Preps Junior All-American knows how to throw his 243 pounds around as an enforcer on the field.

The 4-star prospect lined up at linebacker and as a strong-side defensive end during his junior season for the Trojans. He was credited with 25.5 tackles for losses and 15 sacks in 2019. Chambliss, who ranks as the nation’s No. 18 OLB and No. 255 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, shared his decision to commit to Georgia in a commitment video release from his Twitter account. The future SAM linebacker for Bulldogs is a man of very few words and he conveyed the decision commit to Georgia with a clip of a weight room bathed in red light with smoke being pumped in as an effect.