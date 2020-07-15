BREAKING: UGA makes the top six for 5-star OT Amarius Mims with a decision looming
Which schools still have a chance at the player rated as the nation’s No. 2 OT and the No. 6 overall recruit for the 2021 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings?
Well, think about mostly the SEC. With one additional program from the ACC and the Big 12 making that cut, too.
Mims came up with a top 6 which features Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Mims has placed a lot of focus on Alabama and Georgia in his recruitment. Both schools have been de facto leaders or co-leaders at the pole position of his decision for some time.
It is worth noting that Mims has really only been an offensive tackle at the high school level for just one full season. Check out his sophomore highlight tape below.
DawgNation also captured some early junior year film on Mims in this embedded file below. This was from late August of 2019.
Mims is planning to enroll early. He is also committed to playing in the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game.