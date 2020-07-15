BREAKING: UGA makes the top six for 5-star OT Amarius Mims with a decision looming

Which schools still have a chance at the player rated as the nation’s No. 2 OT and the No. 6 overall recruit for the 2021 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings?

Well, think about mostly the SEC. With one additional program from the ACC and the Big 12 making that cut, too.

Mims came up with a top 6 which features Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.