Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2487 (July 3, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams looks at who is UGA’s top tandem for 2025 and why this year is crucial for Nate Frazier. Later, with BA on vacation, we bring a special live edition of DawgNation at Large with Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell. They look at the best sleeper players for 2025, what’s on the line for the class of 2024 this year and discuss which SEC coaches would be the best to bring to an Independence Day cookout.

Is the national media overlooking a ‘dynamic duo’ for UGA?

Beginning of the show: We discuss who is UGA’s top tandem for 2025 and why this year is crucial for Nate Frazier.

13-minute mark: What the consensus opinion is around the country on the Georgia defense.

18-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell and Connor Riley take over the live portion of the show with their program DawgNation at Large by looking at the six players who could be UGA’s sleepers.

37-minute mark: A quick hit look at what’s at stake for UGA’s 2023 class.

47-minute mark: The mem machine: A look at the best of the college football internet

52-minute mark: The SEC coaches we’d bring to a cookout.

60-minute mark: Kroger fresh take with Jake Fromm

76-minute mark: What we learned this week