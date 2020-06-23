Georgia football: Checking in on 4 big summer recruiting storylines
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will cover some ground of what DawgNation deems to be the four most pertinent Georgia football recruiting storylines at this time.
This should be a very interesting week for the Georgia football program and its recruiting efforts.
The Tony Grimes decision is certainly on the minds and Twitter follows of DawgNation right now.
What will the 5-star from Virginia Beach do? Will that be it? Does he already know?
The Grimes storyline is major, but there’s also a potential June decision for Smael Mondon Jr. to also keep an eye on. I’m even expecting some movement on the board for the Bulldogs in multiple recruiting cycles over the next 10 days.
Let’s take a look at the four biggest stories of the moment right now.
1) Could there be some intrigue with 5-star Tony Grimes?
Tony Grimes, the nation’s No. 1 CB for 2021, is set to make his decision known on June 30. That timeline was ramped up considerably over the weekend from a December 1, 2020 date that had been set previously.
Grimes is set to make his decision known sometime around 5 p.m. on Friday via his social media channels. He will have a commitment party and the decision reveal is set to include a commitment video release. Grimes has also released his four finalists: Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
Those are the known moving parts of the decision for the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The interesting part is where the recruiting industry is lining up projecting what Grimes will do on Friday.
These projections, in a lot of cases, are historically based on a lot more than hunches.
Texas A&M was an early team to watch in this process. A position coach change back in January disrupted some true momentum with Grimes. That occurred when the Aggies lost their defensive backs coach to the NFL.
Ohio State also has had position coach turnover in the chase for Grimes. That’s why, along with the global pandemic, it has been difficult for the Buckeyes to work past being more than a hat on the table in this decision.
Georgia was the school that caught fire in late January with Grimes. He had a visit that moved the Bulldogs from fringe Top 10 status to earning an official visit. North Carolina has a hometown connection in Virginia Beach native Dre’ Bly. Bly went on to become a two-time All-American in Chapel Hill and play 11 seasons in the NFL.
The Tar Heels also have real momentum for their 2021 class. UNC is currently slotted with the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class on the 247Sports TeamComposite ratings.
There are others in this industry that make their reputation off predicting where recruits will go. That’s not my lane. My coverage of each recruit and their families goes to a personal level in telling each of their stories. It often reaches the point where it would be an ethical betrayal of confidences to share a prediction on where they will wind up.
The only thing that I can offer up is the finish line for this one will not be on Friday. I’d expect the Bulldogs to continue to recruit the January 2021 enrollee extensively through the early signing date in December regardless of what happens this week.
If the choice is indeed North Carolina on Friday, then it will be very interesting what might transpire should the Bulldogs still receive an official visit. I do think the 2020 season will also play a factor.
Georgia has a roster built to win championships off its 2018, 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes. It will also likely see up to four of its top-tier cornerbacks head to the NFL after the 2020 season.
I liken this decision to the stark differences between the 2020 recruiting cycle and this year’s class. There has essentially only been four weeks of on-campus recruiting this entire calendar year. The rest of 2020 has been a dead period.
With the 2020 cycle, it took Georgia at least four impactful visits to secure the signature of the nation’s top cornerback prospect. What would have happened if Kelee Ringo was only allowed to visit the Bulldogs once between the months of January and August a year ago?