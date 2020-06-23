Georgia football: Checking in on 4 big summer recruiting storylines

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will cover some ground of what DawgNation deems to be the four most pertinent Georgia football recruiting storylines at this time. This should be a very interesting week for the Georgia football program and its recruiting efforts. The Tony Grimes decision is certainly on the minds and Twitter follows of DawgNation right now.

What will the 5-star from Virginia Beach do? Will that be it? Does he already know? The Grimes storyline is major, but there’s also a potential June decision for Smael Mondon Jr. to also keep an eye on. I’m even expecting some movement on the board for the Bulldogs in multiple recruiting cycles over the next 10 days. Let’s take a look at the four biggest stories of the moment right now. 1) Could there be some intrigue with 5-star Tony Grimes?

Tony Grimes, the nation’s No. 1 CB for 2021, is set to make his decision known on June 30. That timeline was ramped up considerably over the weekend from a December 1, 2020 date that had been set previously. Grimes is set to make his decision known sometime around 5 p.m. on Friday via his social media channels. He will have a commitment party and the decision reveal is set to include a commitment video release. Grimes has also released his four finalists: Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Those are the known moving parts of the decision for the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The interesting part is where the recruiting industry is lining up projecting what Grimes will do on Friday. 93 percent of the predictions on the 247Sports “Crystal Ball” feature say he will choose UNC

89 percent of the “FutureCast” predictions on Rivals.com also say he will choose UNC These projections, in a lot of cases, are historically based on a lot more than hunches. Texas A&M was an early team to watch in this process. A position coach change back in January disrupted some true momentum with Grimes. That occurred when the Aggies lost their defensive backs coach to the NFL. Ohio State also has had position coach turnover in the chase for Grimes. That’s why, along with the global pandemic, it has been difficult for the Buckeyes to work past being more than a hat on the table in this decision. Georgia was the school that caught fire in late January with Grimes. He had a visit that moved the Bulldogs from fringe Top 10 status to earning an official visit. North Carolina has a hometown connection in Virginia Beach native Dre’ Bly. Bly went on to become a two-time All-American in Chapel Hill and play 11 seasons in the NFL. The Tar Heels also have real momentum for their 2021 class. UNC is currently slotted with the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class on the 247Sports TeamComposite ratings.