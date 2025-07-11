Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2492 (July 11, 2025) of the podcast, On today’s episode of DawgNation Daily, host Brandon Adams takes a look at 5-star Derrek Cooper’s recruitment update and if Alabama is UGA’s arch-villain. Plus, Kaylee Mansell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA football news. Later, an update of proposed legislation.

Another major UGA recruiting target has set commitment date

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the latest on five-star running back Derrek Cooper -- including Cooper’s recently updated commitment date.

Five-minute mark: I explain why ESPN is hyping Alabama as Georgia’s “arch villain” ahead of the Crimson Tide’s first visit to Athens since 2015.

15-minute mark: I discuss three takeaways from the recently updated SEC season win total projections.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show to preview the commitment announcements on Saturday for four-star defensive back Tyriq Green and five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro.

50-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including why the new NIL clearinghouse is receiving a controversial reception across college athletics.

55-minute mark: I preview SEC Media Days, which starts Monday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.