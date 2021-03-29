Jalon Walker commitment win adds to dynamics of intensifying Georgia-Clemson rivalry

Georgia continued its run of dominance on the recruiting trail on Sunday when it landed a commitment from linebacker Jalon Walker. And it once again came at the expense of the Clemson Tigers

Walker is the No. 50 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

A day after his commitment, Walker still seemed pretty excited to be a member of the Georgia class.

Woke up a Dawg 🐶😎 — Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) March 29, 2021

The Georgia coaching staff also shared that excitement, with Glenn Schumann and Dan Lanning leading the way in the recruitment of Walker. Schumann is Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, which is where Walker will likely end up when he arrives at Georgia.

GO DAWGS!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) March 28, 2021

This class just keeps getting better and better!!!! Can someone say Go Dawgs?!?!! #CommitToTheG — Katie Turner (@katieturner0087) March 28, 2021

“Coach Schumann really stood out to me throughout my recruitment,” Walker said. “Great guy overall. [We] haven’t actually met in person yet but we have been met plenty of times on a Zoom or a FaceTime call.”

The commitment also drew a big reaction from some of Georgia’s fellow commits, as well as 2021 signee Jared Wilson. He is also from the state of North Carolina, as he is from Clemmons, N.C. Walker is from Salisbury, N.C. which is just outside of Charlotte.

🐶🐶 — Gunner Stockton (@GunnerStockton) March 28, 2021

Walker is the 10th commitment in Georgia’s 2022 class, which currently ranks second in the country for the recruiting cycle. He’s the second commitment in the past week, as 5-star athlete Malaki Starks committed to Georgia on Thursday.

What makes the addition of Walker so significant is that he is only the second out-of-state commitment in the class. Georgia landed Texas defensive tackle Bear Alexander back in February, pulling him away from Texas A&M.

One of the biggest social media takeaways was just how much this recruiting win for Georgia represented a loss for the Clemson Tigers. Clemson had long been considered the favorite to sign Walker. The Tigers also finished as the runner-up in the Starks’ recruitment, making it a tough week on the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

Georgia and Clemson have gone head-to-head in recruiting often in recent seasons, with the Tigers having significant success in the Atlanta area. For Kirby Smart and his staff to go into North Carolina and land a player of Walker’s caliber is a significant win.

BREAKING: 4 🌟 OLB Jalon Walker has just Committed to Georgia! The 6’2 220 OLB from Salisbury, NC (Top 50 Player in the Class of 2022) chose the Bulldogs over Clemson, Auburn, UNC, and others. He joins Georgia’s #2 Ranked 2022 Class (222.81) pic.twitter.com/uZTKLZZH68 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2021

Commit Alert🗣 Jalon Walker welcome to the family! 4⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ OLB I love beating Clemson for a recruit#GoDawgs🐶 pic.twitter.com/ET5DETJ1Kp — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) March 28, 2021

Clemson really lost Jalon Walker Lmaoo — 🏄‍♂️ (@nyyzure) March 27, 2021

The current trend for Clemson football hasn't been good lately. Jalon Walker who was a Clemson lean and projection during the vast majority of his recruiting process, announced UGA today. Tigers are 0-3 on the last 10 days on 5 star guys they were finalists for. — Rubbing The Rock (@RubbingTheRock) March 28, 2021

Not landing Jalon Walker is a big miss for Clemson. Will be interesting to see how this 2022 class plays out. Tigers really need to be able to start getting potential recruits back on campus. — Jason Priester (@JP_PriesterSI) March 28, 2021

I love celebrating these recruiting wins as much as anybody, but how about we beat Clemson on Sept 4th and really upset the timeline? #GoDawgs — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 29, 2021

Jalon Walker to UGA in case you missed it. Everyone pretty much expected him to go to Clemson. — 》 (@Zona_Buckeye) March 29, 2021

Walker won’t be the last big recruiting battle for Clemson and Georgia in the 2022 cycle. Defensive tackle Travis Shaw is the No. 9 overall player in the class and hails from Greensboro, N.C., making him the No. 1 player in the state for the 2022 class, with Walker being No. 2. The Tigers did sign 5-star running back Will Shipley in the 2021 class, as he was the No. 2 player in the state for that cycle.

Making these recruiting battles all the juicier is that Georgia and Clemson meet on the field to open the 2021 season in Sept. 4. And that game will be played in Charlotte. For Georgia fans, they’re hoping that game can end in a similar fashion to that of the Walker recruitment.

Georgia and Clemson played each other on regular basis up until 1987. The last time these two teams met was back in 2014. The 2021 game will be the first of four regular-season games between the two schools in the next 10 years. There also looms the possibility the two could meet in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia won’t beat Clemson for every recruit, with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers also being one of the top recruiting powers in the country. But it seems these two schools are battling it more and more in the 2022 cycle. And each prospect win could help shift the future balance of this budding rivalry.

