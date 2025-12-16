This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Kaiden Prothro of Bowdon High. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 TE and the No. 35 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 4 TE and No. 30 overall.

When it was all over, Kaiden Prothro cried. Nobody could blame him for that.

The 5-star Georgia football TE signee had a lot to feel emotional about after his Red Devils clung by their pitchforks late to hold off Lincoln County for a 35-31 win in the GHSA Class A state championship game.

He was overcome with emotion because his high school career was over. And what a career it was.

Prothro finishes his career as the most prolific touchdown-catch producer in Georgia high school football history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior reset his own state record on Monday afternoon with his 66th career touchdown reception. This one covered 20 yards and gave his team a 21-17 lead heading into the half.

That gave him 27 receiving TDs for his senior season. That placed him third all-time in GHSA history for a single football season.

Prothro was also emotional about the irony of it all. He clung to his teammate Berkley Perkins most of all. With the game on the line, Prothro was sidelined.

He caught a bad cramp right before Perkins hauled in a 27-yard pass with 2:34 to play for the game’s final points.

Prothro showed the Mercedes-Benz crowd that the 5-star TE could be a 5-star teammate, too.

“I’m just thanking him, man,” Prothro said. “For making the play when I was out. It’s usually me making the plays and he stepped up. I’m just thanking him for stepping up when I was out. It is awesome. He’s my teammate. He’s my man. He’s been here since my freshman year. My best friend.”

“My ride or die. I’m just glad that he could make the play.”

Prothro probably has at least 10 more years of football left. At least. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Perkins likely played his last game.

What a last game it was. There’s something fitting in all of that about what a state championship game can still be while everyone pays the closest attention to 5-star prospects like Prothro.

How did that thrilling win against a stout Lincoln County team compare to the other three state titles?

“I’ll say it was very special,” he said. “Just playing my last high school game with my teammates, who I grew up with. Just the people I love. My teammates. My coaches. Just going out with a bang. It is just amazing.”

Prothro went down with that cramp on a first-down throw to the end zone. Bowdon lost four yards on the next play. Then Perkins delivered on a 3rd-and-14 from the Lincoln County 27 with 2:34 left to go.

“I had a bad cramp in my calf,” Prothro said. “It wouldn’t go away. I was just glad my teammate could step up right there.”

He missed a few snaps, but came back to join those teammates for the final stand to hold off Lincoln County. Those Red Devils drove all the way down to the Bowdon 3 as time expired.

“I was probably about 60 percent,” Prothro said. “The trainers were working on me. I was trying to get some liquids in my body and I told myself I had to go back in. I couldn’t let my team down. My defense.”

“I couldn’t just let myself be out. I just wanted to be in there and just play with my brothers, you know? Just give it my all.”

Big plays. Connection. Composure. Toughness. It was like Prothro showed off everything that the Georgia football program wants to see in its players on the state championship game stage.

(Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star TE Kaiden Prothro celebrates after his Bowdon High School Red Devils won their fourth straight GHSA state title in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, December 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Kaiden Prothro: The new 4-time GHSA state champ wrapped up a prolific HS career

Prothro will be in the Georgia High School Hall of Fame one day. There really won’t be any need to debate that one when his name eventually comes up 15 or 20 years from now.

There’s the TD record. There’s the fact that he was an All-American and a 5-star recruit. He was an AJC Super 11 selection.

He’s also now a 4-time state champion. Bowdon joined Eagles Landing Christian, East Rome and Buford as the only GHSA teams to win four straight state championships.

“It is just special,” he said. “Just bringing all this attention down to a small school like Bowdon. We come up, and we’ve got a great coach like Coach [Rick] Fendley coming in. He didn’t have a great start when he first got here, but he was just building the program. That’s what great coaches do.”

It wouldn’t even be out of bounds to say that very few, if any, of the players on those teams were as vital a cog in those high school dynasties as Prothro.

Prothro had 216 yards receiving and four TDs in his freshman year. He surged as a sophomore with 831 receiving yards and 13 TDs on his way to becoming the all-time GHSA record setter that he is today.

How will winning four straight state championships in high school aid him when he joins that championship program in Athens at some point over the next few weeks?

“I feel like a winning environment transfers over to another winning environment,” Prothro said. “I feel like you need winners at Georgia. I feel like you need winners here if you want to win. Just being able to play in these state championships, I feel like, has prepared me for Georgia.”

Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro (1) celebrates with the trophy with teammates, Berkley Perkins (5), Jonah Wilson (4), Stewart Powell (58) and Joshua Hopkins (2) after their 35-31 win against Lincoln County in the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Also pictured is Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley, left. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro (1) and Bowdon wide receiver Berkley Perkins (5) celebrate their 35-31 win against Lincoln County in the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Perkins made the go-ahead touchdown catch. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Lincoln County in the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Prothro is an AJC 2025 Super 11. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro (1) reacts after making a first down catch during the fourth quarter against Lincoln County in the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Bowdon won 35-31. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro (1) makes a touchdown catch against Lincoln County linebacker Aiden Jones (4) during the first half of the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Prothro is an AJC 2025 Super 11. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

