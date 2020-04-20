Micah Morris: His ‘Before the Hedges’ interview details an August 2019 silent commitment

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry touches all the bases of the recent “Before the Hedges” live interview chat with 2021 4-star OL commit Micah Morris from Camden County High School in Coastal Georgia. Give Micah Morris a lot of credit. He told DawgNation in a recent “Before the Hedges” live interview rep that he had committed to Georgia well in advance of his public pledge to Georgia earlier this month. Like how much earlier? Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown? Yes.

Back before National Signing Day in 2020? Certainly. Going back before Matt Luke became the new line coach at Georgia? Yep. The still 16-year-old Morris said that his silent commitment to Georgia goes back to a time stamp right around his 15th birthday. That was back in August of 2019. It was before his junior season.

“I’ve been committed to Georgia since I want to say right before or right after my birthday,” he said on the live feed. “Back in August. I was just going to come public with it back in December but I just decided not to. So I’ve been committed for awhile.” That was just one of the interesting moments of the recent DawgNation interview rep with Morris. The full interview is featured in the first 20 minutes of the reel in the featured video slot above. What sparked his public commitment earlier this month?

“The only thing that coronavirus affected and everything was that it gave me more time to think,” Morris said. “Through all the time I had there was only one place on my mind and that was Georgia. There was only one place that I knew where I felt the most comfortable and that was Georgia.” “There was only one place that felt at home the most and that was Georgia. With nothing but time on my hands, there was no point in wasting it.” The future criminal justice major plans a post-football career in law enforcement. He might even be an FBI agent like Herschel Walker aspired to be when he was in college at UGA. “I grew up watching ‘Criminal Minds’ since I was like I want to say seven or eight when it first started,” Morris. “I still watch it to this day and I just used to think it was the coolest thing. Once I got older, I started to look into it and that’s something that I can definitely see myself doing.” RELATED: Georgia picks up a commitment from 4-star Philadelphia OLB Elijah Jeudy Recapping that Micah Morris interview with DawgNation