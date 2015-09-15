Recruiting Rewind: Heading into deep water for the big fish and the impact of ‘edits’

Happy Tuesday. Got a big day planned? Is it already hard to be productive this week at work with the thoughts of handing another loss to You-know-who coming to Athens this week? Give Steve Spurrier all the credit in the world. He’s an all-time great at what he does and the former Heisman Trophy winner probably retired the belt for giving SEC writers interesting copy on the regular. Who can forget that he advised UGA coach Mark Richt when he was still at Florida State to not take the UGA job?

That's interesting, but not as intriguing as the fact South Carolina has gone 5-5 against UGA since Spurrier's first season in 2005. The Gamecocks have also won four of the last five meetings between the teams. So what's going on with UGA recruiting? Today's must-reads 1. UGA now a contender for the nation's No. 1 and 2 overall recruits Coach Mark Richt and his staff have been in constant contact with the nation's No. 1 overall prospect for quite some time now. UGA is now also digging in to make a serious run with the nation's No. 2 overall prospect. That's Texas OL Greg Little. He's set up his five official visits for this fall and UGA will be one of those. Little has an All-SEC lineup of official visits in mind for this fall. 247sports.com's Rusty Mansell reported yesterday that Little has scheduled his UGA official visit for the Alabama game and also that UGA assistant coach Bryan McClendon made a special trip to Texas to visit with the 5-star offensive tackle prior to the Vanderbilt game last week. UGA is graduating two starting tackles this fall and it's not secret that an elite tackle like Little or Willie Allen or JUCO prospect Demetri Moore can come right in next fall and grab some serious playing time if not an outright starting position on a marquee offensive group that should still feature a Heisman Trophy candidate in Nick Chubb. 2. What's an edit? The big-time football programs are always looking for ways to distinguish themselves from the other program's out there. If you don't believe that, just tally up the rise of the indoor practice facilities that have been built or greenlighted around the Southeast over the last three years.

The “edit’ is another way to do that. That term invovles the skills of a graphic designer to create mocked-up images of star recruits in the colors and uniforms or imagery of a certain school. Ask a recruit what they notice in terms of recruiting pitches these days and the term “edit” will usually come up. DawgNation examined the trend and what sort of buzz that “edits” can generate among recruits. 3. Recruiting picture is cloudy for nation’s No. 2 athlete Savannah resident Demetris Robertson continues to be one of the more fascinating recruiting sagas of the 2016 class. He told the AJC this weekend that he was taking four AP classes this fall. Academics will make his college decision. Stanford remains his leader, but Cal and Notre Dame have crept into the picture for him. Robertson recapped his great visit to Notre Dame earlier this month with DawgNation. Some recruits talk about a “40-year decision” in terms of their recruiting mindset, but Robertson appears to be on a quicker timeline than that. He has that NFL dream like all most blue-chip players, but he’s zeroing in on a degree from a prestigious school which might have him retired before those 40 years are up no matter the mark he makes in pro football. Its important to note he de-committed from Alabama after having been pledged to that school for over a year. He also has Georgia Tech among his top group.

Hapeville Charter cornerback William Poole III told the AJC last Tuesday that UGA was "his most preferred school." Well, he's going back to a place he said felt like "home" this week. He'll be in attendance at the South Carolina game this week. He's not going with anyone specific, but this should be his third trip to UGA since the summer. Poole told the AJC earlier this month that he will be at UGA for the Alabama game, too. His top schools at the moment are UGA, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Virginia Tech, but he's not ready to name a Top 5 yet. Those are just the schools that are recruiting him the hardest right now. Poole feels he won't be ready to commit until after his junior season. He expects to commit either before or during his senior year. He's looking to pursue a degree in computers and computer science.

