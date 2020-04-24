Richard Young: Georgia extends an impactful offer to a future 5-star RB

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry introduces the pages of DawgNation.com to future 5-star RB Richard Young. Remember that name. There’s the rational reader out there who will assess early in this post that Richard Young is a prospect from the Class of 2023. They will surmise his grade level is just too far away for a prospect to capture their attention. Don’t be that reader today. That DawgNation reader will miss an introduction to a young man that captures not just your interest, but your full attention.

Let’s just be very conservative here and say Young projects to be just as highly rated as any of those guys, if not even more so. There’s a squat that’s already well north of 415 pounds. Check the 5-foot-11.75 and 190-pound frame. Do not gloss over a 3.57 grade-point average in the classroom. The Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh, Fla.) freshman is already well put together for a guy who still has three more seasons left of high school.