Terrion Arnold: 2021 All-American DB breaks down Alabama, Florida and UGA

John Paul II defensive back Terrion Arnold named his final three schools over the weekend. The Tallahassee resident is an All-American DB from the state of Florida.

The nod goes to Arnold there for his versatility. He has the athleticism, ball skills, physicality and tackling ability to play any position on the back end at a high level in the SEC. Not just at free safety or a nickel corner. Not just as a press corner. The learning curve to master Georgia’s secondary is steep. Steeper than most fans probably realize. Yet once a potential signee with Arnold’s ability joins the roster, they can log a lot of snaps in that secondary. The quick-hit things about Terrion Arnold and his decision The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior always said he would decide in February. The timing here has allowed him to see a lot of developments at each of those three programs. Alabama signed 25 prospects during the early period and has the No. 1 class on the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2021. The Crimson Tide also has another 5-star RB commit that will sign in February. With scant scholarships, Arnold has said they will save one for him.

The Tide signed five defensive backs in this class and there are three who are seen as cornerbacks. That’s the position they are recruiting Arnold to play.

Alabama just completed one of its finest seasons in program history by blasting Ohio State in the national championship game.

Florida did not retain the two defensive back coaches that had built the recruiting relationships with Arnold. The Gators have added former Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff to their staff to fill one of the two positions coaching cornerbacks and safeties for that program. The Gators are primarily recruiting Arnold to play safety.

That Gators also closed out their 2020 season by losing their last three games. Arnold was at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a fan to watch the overtime loss to LSU.

Florida also signed five DBs during the early period, including a 5-star CB and a pair of top 15 safeties for the 2021 cycle.

Georgia has seen a mass exodus from its DB depth chart since the end of the 2020 regular season. Seniors DJ Daniel, Richard LeCounte III and Mark Webb Jr. all announced their intent to move on to the NFL. Juniors Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes Jr. also declared for the NFL. Rising junior CB Tyrique Stevenson entered the transfer portal and there is a clear intent to transfer to Miami. That’s six of the team’s top 7 defensive backs from a year ago.

The Bulldogs signed four DBs during the early period, including a top 5 CB in Nyland Green. They also have a top 100 overall prospect in safety David Daniel. Georgia also signed a pair of versatile defensive backs in Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter. Both appear to be quite better than their prospect rankings. UGA also lost the commitment from the nation’s No. 1 JUCO cornerback prospect on early signing day. De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren had been an early pledge to the class. So to review: Alabama: Signed 5 DBs. Saving a scare scholarship for Arnold. Added to its already pristine championship luster finishing the season on the highest of notes. Will return nine starters on its defense.

Florida: Signed 5 DBs. Major turnover among his primary recruiters. The defensive coordinator is on the hot seat. Finished its season with negative momentum. Arnold has said it does mean something to stay close to home and play for his home state. Will return seven starters on defense.

Georgia: Signed 4 DBs. An already wide-open DB depth chart now looks as expansive as the Dutton ranch from the "Yellowstone" streaming series. Set to return five defensive starters and only two of those in the secondary. That's counting Chris Smith II as a part-time starter for 2020. Terrion Arnold: His thoughts on the Gators

Florida plans to use him as a safety prior to the departure of its cornerbacks and safeties coaches. The other two schools want to line Arnold up at cornerback. “It is free safety,” Arnold said recently. “Kind of like that [Shawn] Davis spot but I’m way faster than [Shawn] Davis and more aggressive. They said it will change the whole outcome of how their safeties play.” He did notice Florida defensive back Marco Wilson flip his shoe in the Florida-LSU game. He was a ticketed patron for that contest on a self-guided visit where he had no contact with the coaches. “At first I was like ‘oh no no’ but then after that how people were blaming him I was like ‘Man this is a team sport,'” Arnold said. “Kyle Trask threw two interceptions. They blew a coverage. The kicker missed a field goal. Different things like that. I was like man that’s why we play the game of football.” “That has nothing to do with that. Marco is a pretty decent player. He just had a lot of breakdown moments. I could tell from that game that a mistake was going to happen with him, though. Because he was celebrating too much after making some easy plays. Like pass breakups. Celebrating after he made a tackle. Just doing a little too much and got caught up actually too much in the game with the antics.” His mentality is that if a player is used to making plays like that, then there’s no need to take things too far. Terrion Arnold compares Alabama and Georgia

When 5-star LB Xavier Sorey chose UGA last month, he said it made an impact. “It is pretty big for me now I’m not even going to lie to you,” Arnold said. “That’s somebody I am close with. That’s somebody I would room together with and compete with every day. Grew up around. We grew up coming from basically the same area. That’s pretty good connections right there.” Arnold said he didn’t even need to ask Sorey why he chose the Bulldogs. He didn’t even know before Sorey went live on ESPN on Dec. 16 from his former high school gymnasium. “His relationship with Kirby Smart,” Arnold said. “Kirby is a real real great recruiter and like down-to-earth. He takes care of his guys for the long term and during the time in college. Just a great dude.” When it comes to Smart, there is a good link there to Arnold, too. He has said many times that Kirby Smart being from Bainbridge matters. He understands where Arnold comes from. He has said the biggest reason why he would choose UGA would be Smart, too.

