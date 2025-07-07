Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2488 (July 7, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams takes a look at the shot Kirk Herbstreit took at media stars who show their fandom, specifically ESPN’s Elle Duncan who loves Georgia. Plus, we take a look at another big get for the Dawgs on the recruiting trail, landing 4-star TE Brayden Fogle. Later we look at why KJ Bolden was named one of the top 50 players in country. Finally, our analyst Jon Stinchcomb drops by to discuss the later UGA football news.

Kirk Herbstreit calls out ESPN personality for UGA fandom

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Kirk Herbstreit is apparently unhappy with a fellow ESPN personality that doesn’t hide her UGA fandom.

15-minute mark: I celebrate the continuation of the Bulldogs’ recruiting hot streak.

20-minute mark: I discuss why Georgia safety KJ Bolden is considered among the top players in the country for 2025.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin mocking Auburn coach Hugh Freeze for his golf game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.