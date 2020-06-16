Tony Grimes: The 5-star CB from Virginia settles his plan for this fall

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry leads with the latest on the classification status of 5-star CB Tony Grimes and then notes a recent development with prized ILB target Xavian Sorey Jr. in Florida. There was a point very recently where it looked like Tony Grimes was going to have to make a big decision. The global pandemic left significant doubt about whether or not there was going to be high school football in Virginia in the fall of 2020. If that was the case, the nation’s No. 1 cornerback prospect for 2021 (247Sports Composite) was going to have to decide whether he wanted to reclassify as a 2020 graduate. That’s a similar story to what new Georgia QB J.T. Daniels opted to do in the summer of 2018.

According to his father, that decision has now been made. “This past Friday, we received word that the [Virginia High School League] would be moving forward with Virginia Sports,” his father Deon Glover said. “With that in light, Tony will stay and play his final high school season.” Are you a member of the DawgNation forum? This information first appeared on our recruiting message board prior to publication of this post.

If he had chosen to proceed and classify as a 2020 recruit, it would have meant that he needed to take an online course over the summer to become eligible to graduate and enroll with one of his top four schools this fall. Those schools were: Georgia

North Carolina

Ohio State

Texas A&M It would have meant that each of those schools would have had to free up a scholarship to fit an impressive talent like Grimes under the NCAA-mandated staple of 85 student-athletes for football. They likely would have done so. Grimes is that special of a player.

That’s not to say that the Bulldogs might have needed a shoehorn and a tub of butter to squeeze him through the doors of the football facility. The Bulldogs are already at an estimated 89 scholarships for football heading into this fall after the recent transfer of the aforementioned former 5-star QB from USC. To compound the issue, the Bulldogs didn’t offer a rosy cornerback depth chart for immediate playing time for this fall. The very reason that makes the Bulldogs very attractive for Grimes to crack the two-deep rapidly as January 2021 early entry would have scaled back his reps this fall. Georgia has seniors Mark Webb and D.J Daniel returning to play cornerback or the “STAR” position this fall. There’s also redshirt junior CB Eric Stokes and true junior Tyson Campbell at that position, too. Daniel and Webb will exhaust their UGA eligibility this fall and strong seasons from Campbell and Stokes will certify them to be clear Day 2 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, if not go even higher than that. Daniel doesn’t get enough credit for how well he played last fall when thrust into action in some very tight moments for the Georgia defense. The Bulldogs also welcomed 5-star CB signee Kelee Ringo in the 2020 signing class to campus earlier this month. While that creates an enviable future for seasons to come, it did muddy the short term playing time puzzle for Grimes even further. Ringo was ranked as the nation’s top cornerback prospect in the last cycle. The thought of the Bulldogs potentially adding the top cornerback prospect in back-to-back recruiting cycles doesn’t seem as much like hogging the market, but perhaps a necessary step.