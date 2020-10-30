BREAKING: Nation’s No. 5 DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins makes his college decision
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has seen his high school and his Gaffney High team in quarantine this week.
That did not impede the No. 1 player in South Carolina (247Sports Composite) from making his college decision during that somewhat disconnected time frame from his high school experience.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Why this pledge matters a lot
Let’s tick off a few names to address the subhead above.
Jordan Davis. Malik Herring. Julian Rochester Devonte Wyatt.
The Bulldogs needed to bring in several new recruits with the size and speed combo that Ingram-Dawkins will bring to the program. He will help address those expected defensive line migrations from the 2020 roster.
He joins 3-star prospect Marlin Dean and 4-star Jonathan Jefferson as the defensive line commitments so far for this class. Maason Smith, a 5-star DT out of Louisiana, is the biggest remaining D-line target for the Bulldogs in the 2021 class.
Ingram-Dawkins will bring this level of athleticism at the 305-pound mark.
Check out the junior highlight reel for “TID” below:
