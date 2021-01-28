Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: New 5-star DT is the next 2021 signee in the film room
Stinchcomb, a former UGA All-American, was a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints. Check out the video embedded above and below for a few of his takes on the following:
- Where would he line up at Georgia in a 3-4 or a 4-3 scheme?
- What jumps off the page about his physical skill set?
- What’s the most important tool in his arsenal?
- Is there a guy like Ingram-Dawkins already at Georgia?
- What should you expect from him early on at UGA?
The 2021 DawgNation film room so far
SENTELL’S INTEL
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
UGA News
