Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: New 5-star DT is the next 2021 signee in the film room

Stinchcomb, a former UGA All-American, was a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints. Check out the video embedded above and below for a few of his takes on the following:

Where would he line up at Georgia in a 3-4 or a 4-3 scheme?

What jumps off the page about his physical skill set?

What’s the most important tool in his arsenal?

Is there a guy like Ingram-Dawkins already at Georgia?

What should you expect from him early on at UGA?

The 2021 DawgNation film room so far

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 interviews with Jake Fromm and Brock Vandagriff. You will only be able to find it on the DawgNation YouTube channel.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)