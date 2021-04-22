Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry allows the reader/viewer to check out his week’s “Before The Hedges” live recruiting show and also get an insider’s view of the latest rankings updates.

We saw this coming, but it is really not even the sort of thing to brush even one shoulder off about.

The ranking progressions for the 2022 class has been the opposite of a bear market for 2022 Georgia commitment Big Bear Alexander. Here’s a quick snapshot of his 247Sports Composite rankings over the last five months.

Consider this:

Nov. 22, 2020 : Nation’s No. 147 overall recruit

: Nation’s No. 147 overall recruit Jan. 1, 2021 : Nation’s No. 140 overall recruit

: Nation’s No. 140 overall recruit Feb. 26, 2021 : Nation’s No. 86 overall recruit

: Nation’s No. 86 overall recruit April 13, 2021 : Nation’s No. 28 overall recruit

: Nation’s No. 28 overall recruit April 21, 2021: Nation’s No. 26 overall recruit

When Rivals.com gave him a good evaluation, his rankings went up. The same thing happened when ESPN and 247Sports did, too.

Alexander is now the highest-rated commitment in the 2022 cycle for Georgia. He just earned his fifth star from the 247Sports Composite rankings, too.

His rankings rise was perhaps the biggest Georgia-centric news of the recent industry-wide update by 247Sports which in turn then updated the algorithm for the 247Sports Composite rankings.

That wasn’t the only interesting twist. DawgNation discussed all of that this week on the weekly “Before the Hedges” program which airs live at 8 p.m. every Wednesday night and then becomes a part of the DawgNation podcast family.

Georgia football: The big changes from the rankings updates

We won’t give away the whole show, but here’s a few things that we feel those who want to be in the know need to know about the latest updates and a change of two in the weekly “top targets” list for the 2022 class.

Georgia still has a slight edge over Ohio State for the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class thanks to one more commitment than the Buckeyes

The Bulldogs are back up to a total of three prospects with a 5-star ranking in Alexander, Deyon Bouie and Malaki Starks.

Australian punter Brett Thorson picked up a 3-star ranking and is now rated as the nation’s No. 1 punter for the 2022 cycle.

There are eight other prospects with a 5-star rating that Georgia could sign in the 2022 class in DT Walter Nolen, SDE Shemar Stewart, DT Travis Shaw, ATH Keon Sabb, DE/OLB Jeremiah Alexander, DT Mykel Williams, S Kamari Wilson and WR Evan Stewart.

4-star RB Branson Robinson also keeps moving up. He’s now No. 57 overall on the composite scale. He’s zoomed up about 300 spots in the last three months.

That “top targets” list saw the elevation of a trio of defensive players plus the continued rise of another explosive offensive threat.

We also touched on the son of former UGA linebacker Marcus Washington. Marcus Washington, Jr. is also emerging as a top 2023 recruit. He’s timed multiple laser times in the 4.4s this spring at a few evaluation camp stops.

