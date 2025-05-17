ATHENS -- The same Georgia baseball offense that scored 10 runs on Thursday fell silent in a Friday loss to Texas A&M.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (41-14, 17-12 SEC) had no answer for Aggie starter Justin Lamkin’s complete game in a 6-0 loss at Foley Field.

It was UGA’s first shutout loss at home since May 8, 2022.

Georgia will try to win the series and effectively boost its chance for a top-eight national seed at noon on Saturday (stream: SECN+). That would keep Georgia undefeated in home series this season.

The Bulldogs will also try to finish in the top four of the SEC standings on Saturday, clinching a double-bye in the conference tournament next week. UGA started Friday tied for third place with Vanderbilt and LSU.

Leighton Finley will start for Georgia on Saturday while Texas A&M will counter with Myles Patton. Finley (2-2, 5.30 ERA) is coming off a forgettable five-run outing against Alabama last Sunday.

Georgia will try to chase Patton (3-4, 5.16 ERA) the way that Missouri did last Sunday. Patton’s last start ended after four earned runs in 4-1/3 innings of work.

Georgia finished Friday 3-of-30 hitting, its only extra-base hit coming on a two-out double in the fourth. It was the only runner UGA had in scoring position all night.

Lamkin scattered Georgia’s three hits across nine scoreless innings. Lamkin also tallied 15 strikeouts without a single walk.

That tied the second-most strikeouts Georgia has had in a single game this season.

The Bulldogs appeared to miss their top two hitters, Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski. Both were listed as game-time decisions before being left out of the starting lineup.

Burnett appeared to hurt his right leg while running through first base on Thursday night. Zaborowski hasn’t played since injuring his throwing elbow on April 26.

Georgia ace Brian Curley struggled early for the second straight weekend. Curley didn’t show great command of his fastball, issuing four walks in the first three innings.

Curley escaped a second inning where he walked three Aggies only to start the third with another base on balls. The next Texas A&M hitter singled, putting two runners on for cleanup hitter Gavin Kash.

Kash took advantage of the early scoring opportunity, belting a middle-middle fastball way over the center-field wall for a 3-0 lead.

Curley didn’t allow any more damage after that, but a high pitch count ended his day after just five innings. He allowed three earned runs on four hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.

Georgia did get another positive outing from true freshman Nate Taylor. The flame-throwing reliever dealt one of the most dominant frames of Georgia’s season in the sixth inning.

The Buford High School product struck out the first two Aggies he saw on three pitches before inducing a weak ground ball to end the inning.

Texas A&M scored three more runs on a seventh-inning homer and a two-RBI single with two outs in the ninth.

Georgia finds itself in an eerily similar spot to where it was in its 2024 SEC finale. The Bulldogs were also 17-12 in SEC play then, coming off a game one win and a quiet game two loss.

UGA had not lost a home series all year before falling 19-11 to Florida, finishing the season 17-13 in the conference.

That was enough for Georgia to earn the No. 7 national seed last season, but it left the resume in the hands of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Mississippi State also had 17 SEC wins and wasn’t even given a top-16 hosting bid.

An 18th SEC win would give Georgia a strong shot at the national seed. Another home loss would open the door for other national powers to make their case in UGA’s place.