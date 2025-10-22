ATHENS — The Georgia offensive line experienced a couple of firsts on Saturday against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs rolled out a starting lineup of Monroe Freeling, Micah Morris, Drew Bobo, Dontrell Glover and Earnest Greene. It marked the first time all season the Bulldogs did not debut a new starting offensive line combination, as those five started against Tennessee.

Georgia still found time to sub in Juan Gaston and Bo Hughley, at last getting to use some of the depth it built up as the Bulldogs battled injury across the offensive line in the early parts of the season.

“I’ve really been proud of that group,” Smart said. “They’ve had to circle the wagons and players have had to step up at different moments in games. And I think the offseason helped more than anything because we geared our offseason really towards being able to run the ball efficiently and stop the run efficiently and improve in some areas. And they’ve done a good job of that.”

The stability made an impact on Saturday, as the Bulldogs ran for 224 yards in the win. Georgia also had a season-best 510 yards of total offense.

Getting Greene back in the lineup made a noticeable difference for the Bulldogs. He had not played for Georgia since the Sept. 14 game against Tennessee as he dealt with a back injury the kept him out of games against Alabama, Kentucky and Auburn.

Greene is undoubtedly one of Georgia’s best offensive linemen when healthy. He played a season-high 61 snaps against Ole Miss.

For Greene, the Ole Miss contest was the first time all season that he played in the second half of the game.

“Well, I was really proud,” Smart said. “He beat his timeline to get back. I wasn’t sure that he would be back by Ole Miss, and he made it back. He really wanted to get back. He wanted to help the team. He wanted to help them out [for] Auburn but wasn’t quite ready.”

Greene and the Georgia offensive line will now get a much-needed week off to not only heal but continue to gel. Because of all the injuries, the Bulldogs had to rely on true freshmen in Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover.

Those two now have plenty of seasoning as each has starting experience. That makes the addition of a healthy Greene all the bigger for Georgia’s offensive line.

“So he had a good week,” Smart said of Greene. “Well, the bit he did practice in prep for Ole Miss he did well. He was able to go probably longer and more in the game than we even expected. And we have to be smart and keep him on a pitch count and keep his growth where it needs to be, but he’s working hard. He’s one of those guys that’s been part of that group for a long time. He’s a good leader.”

Georgia’s offensive line will be challenged in the weeks coming out of the bye. Florida and Texas have very talented defensive lines, which will aim to slow the Georgia rushing attack. Georgia is averaging 190 rushing yards per game, up from the 124 it had a season ago.

With Greene and Georgia’s offensive line mostly in good shape, the Bulldogs can potentially push that number, and thus its offense, to even greater highs.

“Some of that’s been by way of the quarterback, some of it’s been by way of the offensive line, and some of it by the backs,” Smart said. “But it’s important to our success, and the offensive line group has played well.”