Former Bulldog Richard Seymour elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Another Georgia Bulldog will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, as defensive lineman Richard Seymour was announced as a 2022 Hall of Fame inductee.
Seymour played at Georgia from 1997 through 2000 before being taken in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Seymour landed with the New England Patriots, where he played an instrumental role in leading the team to three Super Bowls. Seymour spent eight seasons in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.
UGA News
