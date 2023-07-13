Georgia QB commit Ryan Puglisi earns praise from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky

One of Georgia’s two quarterback commits for the 2024 recruiting cycle earned some praise from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky on Thursday afternoon.

The two quarterbacks both competed in the Elite 11 in June. Raiola is the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He will be playing closer to Athens this fall, as he will play for Buford High School in Buford, Ga.

Orlovsky has a connection with Raiola’s father, as the two were teammates with the Detroit Lions. Orlovsky was pumped when Raiola committed to Georgia.

Puglisi is one of 26 commitments in Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class at the moment, which ranks No. 1 in the country. Puglisi is not the only member from the Northeast in the class, with Georgia holding commitments from New Jersey prospects Jordan Thomas and Nyier Daniels and New York native Marcus Harrison. Cornerback Ellis Robinson, the No. 1 overall cornerback in the class, is originally from Connecticut as well, though he plays for IMG Academy in Florida.

Georgia could have five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next fall, with all three 2023 quarterbacks having remaining eligibility. While Puglisi may not start right away at Georgia, he’s clearly got the arm talent to play at an SEC level.