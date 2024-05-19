Georgia has had another driving-related arrest, as freshman wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested on Sunday morning on two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving down a one-way road, per the Athens-Clarke County jail log.

White was booked on the two charges at 3:04 a.m. and released on $26 bond at 4:04 a.m.

White signed with Georgia as a member of the 2024 recruiting class out of Cartersville, Ga. White caught 2 passes for 29 yards in Georgia’s spring game.

This is the second driving-related arrest of the year for the Georgia football team, with transfer running back Trevor Etienne getting arrested in March on four driving-related charges.

“I can only speak for my university, but I think we do it better than anybody in the country in terms of education, speakers,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following Etienne’s arrest. “To your point about the NIL, we’ve done studies and looked, we have more kids with vehicles now than we probably ever have. I can’t really say to the style of vehicles, but you can probably make an easy assumption that with more money they have an opportunity to have nicer cars. But, just the number of players with vehicles is higher, but that’s not any excuse for the ability to speed, it just means we have more opportunities to have traffic citations, which we don’t want.”

Smart declined to formally announce any punishment for Etienne.

Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson on Aug. 31. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start.